US Open 2021, women’s final live: Leylah Fernandez vs Emma Raducanu
It is the first time teenagers are meeting in a Grand Slam final since 17-year-old Serena Williams beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 US Open.
Live updates
Total time on court leading up to the final: This could be a factor today. Fernandez has spent 12 hours and 45 minutes on court but Raducanu has spent just 7 hours and 42 minutes. The latter did play the qualifiers too.
In a match featuring an exciting new generation of women’s tennis, teenagers Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez face each other in an unlikely US Open final today.
British 18-year-old Raducanu, the first qualifier ever to reach a Grand Slam final, will attempt to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.
She has not dropped a single set on her way to the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Fernandez, a 19-year-old Canadian left-hander ranked 73 in the world, has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and fifth seed Elina Svitolina on her passage to the final.
It is the first time teenagers have met in a Grand Slam final since 17-year-old Serena Williams beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 US Open.
Path to the final
Leylah Fernandez (CAN)
RD128: bt Ana Konjuh (CRO) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2
RD64: bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 7-5, 7-5
RD32: bt Naomi Osaka (JPN x3) 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4
RD16: bt Angelique Kerber (GER x16) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2
QF: bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x5) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5)
SF: bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4
Emma Raducanu (GBR)
RD128: bt Stefanie Voegele (SUI) 6-2, 6-3
RD64: bt Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-2, 6-4
RD32: bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-0, 6-1
RD16: bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-2, 6-1
QF: bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x11) 6-3, 6-4
SF: bt Maria Sakkari (GER x17) 6-1, 6-4