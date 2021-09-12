US Open 2021, women’s final live: Leylah Fernandez vs Emma Raducanu
It is the first time teenagers are meeting in a Grand Slam final since 17-year-old Serena Williams beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 US Open.
Live updates
Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez: 2-0
A nervous start for Fernandez in her service game. A return winner, a double fault and an unforced error gave Raducanu three breakpoints. Fernandez saved all three of them despite her serve not firing. Raducanu had two more breakpoints, which were both saved by Fernandez. Both players had chances to close out the game before Raducanu finally got the break.
Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez: 1-0
Nice and easy hold for Raducanu. Fernandez with a few good shots off her own – including a crosscourt backhand winner to start the match.
Players are on the court now: Short quick interviews before walking onto the court. Nerves. Vacant stares. And a whole lot of anticipation. Fernandez or Raducanu... who is your pick to win today?
Total time on court leading up to the final: This could be a factor today. Fernandez has spent 12 hours and 45 minutes on court but Raducanu has spent just 7 hours and 42 minutes. The latter did play the qualifiers too.
In a match featuring an exciting new generation of women’s tennis, teenagers Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez face each other in an unlikely US Open final today.
British 18-year-old Raducanu, the first qualifier ever to reach a Grand Slam final, will attempt to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.
She has not dropped a single set on her way to the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Fernandez, a 19-year-old Canadian left-hander ranked 73 in the world, has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and fifth seed Elina Svitolina on her passage to the final.
Path to the final
Leylah Fernandez (CAN)
RD128: bt Ana Konjuh (CRO) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2
RD64: bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 7-5, 7-5
RD32: bt Naomi Osaka (JPN x3) 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4
RD16: bt Angelique Kerber (GER x16) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2
QF: bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x5) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5)
SF: bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4
Emma Raducanu (GBR)
RD128: bt Stefanie Voegele (SUI) 6-2, 6-3
RD64: bt Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-2, 6-4
RD32: bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-0, 6-1
RD16: bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-2, 6-1
QF: bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x11) 6-3, 6-4
SF: bt Maria Sakkari (GER x17) 6-1, 6-4