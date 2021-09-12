Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton both crashed out of the Formula One Italian Grand Prix on Sunday after hitting into each other halfway through the race.

Reigning champion Hamilton and championship leader Verstappen crashed into each other after Hamilton re-entered the Monza track from the pit lane.

Red Bull driver Verstappen tried to dart past Hamilton just after the Briton’s pit stop but ended up with his back wheel rolling over the top of his rival’s Mercedes, narrowly missing Hamilton’s head.

Both drivers then slid into the gravel and were forced to retire from the race, which Hamilton was hoping to make his 100th Grand Prix victory.

Instead the Briton stays five points behind Dutchman Verstappen in the drivers’ standings in his hunt for a record eighth F1 title.

Here’s a look at the incident:

LAP 26/53



Hamilton and Verstappen collide at Turn 2!



They are both out of the race #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/6uuh7NhfZ4 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021

LAP 26/53



Hamilton was returning to the track after pitting before the pair came together#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/iSL9RENEwR — Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021

Race stewards will be reviewing the Hamilton/Verstappen incident after the race 👀



LAP 30/53: Safety Car out on track#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/bjITEjBUQQ — Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021

Reactions to the incident:

"That's what happens when you don't leave space."



Max Verstappen was furious after the collision with Lewis Hamilton 😳



The incident will be investigated after the race.



📺 @SkySportsF1#SkyF1 | #F1 | #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 12, 2021

That looked dangerous damn. Halo what a great invention. — absy (@absycric) September 12, 2021

Seeing that crash in slow motion makes you realise what an incredible job F1 have done to protect the drivers these days — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) September 12, 2021

Verstappen clearly angry about his appalling pit stop. Lewis was in front the entirety of the battle. Lewis even left him space. Max then just drove into him because he was going to lose championship points to him. Dangerous and immature from Verstappen. #F1 #ItalianGP — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) September 12, 2021

The halo just saved Lewis Hamilton’s life. What a scary incident! 🤯 Big thanks to everyone who advocated for it to be introduced to F1. #MonzaGP pic.twitter.com/Z4IkctCFpf — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) September 12, 2021

I look forward to Christian Horner's

ensuing PowerPoint presentation where he tries to assign 100% blame to Lewis Hamilton for that crash. F1 should livestream the hearing. — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) September 12, 2021

