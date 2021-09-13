Australia’s Dylan Alcott and Diede de Groot of the Netherlands each completed a wheelchair tennis Golden Slam on Sunday by capturing titles at the US Open.

Top seed Alcott defeated Dutchman Niels Vink 7-5, 6-2 in 75 minutes in the quad singles wheelchair final, becoming the first man to win all four Grand Slams and Paralympic gold in the same year.

Alcott won his second consecutive Paralympics title in Tokyo.

Women’s wheelchair top seed De Groot completed her Golden Slam by defeating Japan’s second-seeded Yui Kamiji 6-3, 6-2 in 71 minutes in the US Open final, capturing her fourth consecutive title on the New York hardcourts.

In the wheelchair, men’s final, Japanese top seed Shingo Kunieda defeated British second seed Alfie Hewett 6-1, 6-4 in 71 minutes.