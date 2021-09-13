The 2021-’22 Indian Super League season will begin on November 19 with last season’s runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters in the opening match at Fatorda stadium in Margao, Goa, the Football Sports Development Limited announced on Monday.

FSDL revealed the first eleven rounds of matches of the season that will be held inside a bio-bubble in Goa, as the 2020-’21 campaign.

The league, this season will introduce a late 9:30 pm kick-off for its Saturday doubleheaders. The regular weekday schedule remains unchanged with matches kicking off at 7:30 pm.

Having missed a record title run by a whisker, last season’s finalist ATK Mohun Bagan will square off with Kerala Blasters FC on the opening game night to commence the league’s eighth campaign. SC East Bengal gets to start their run into the competition on November 21 against Jamshedpur FC.

Title-holders Mumbai City FC would test a renewed FC Goa resilience as early as November 22, in one of the first high-octane clashes of the season.

The first installment of the Kolkata derby featuring SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played out as early as in the second round of the season on November 27.

The remainder of the ISL fixtures will be announced in December 2021.

November Fixtures

December Fixtures

January Fixtures