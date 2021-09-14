Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has hit out at the Kolkata Knight Riders team management and captain Eoin Morgan for lack of communication during the first part of the Indian Premier League season.

Yadav didn’t feature in even one of the seven matches played by KKR and that might have cost him a chance of proving his credentials again.

The left-arm wrist spinner hasn’t held back while talking about his team.

“If the coaches have worked with you before and are with you for a prolonged period of time, they understand you better. But it becomes very difficult when the communication is weak. Sometimes you don’t even know that whether you will be playing or not, or what the team expects from you,” Yadav told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.

“Sometimes you feel that you are deserving to play, can win matches for the team, but you don’t know the reason why you are not playing. The management comes for two months with their plans, so that makes it difficult,” he added.

Yadav also felt there was a communication gap with captain Morgan.

“Definitely, definitely makes a lot of difference. I don’t know how Eoin Morgan sees me. In such cases, the communication gap increases. When it’s an Indian, you can literally walk up to them and ask why you are not playing,” Yadav said.

The remainder of the IPL season is set to resume on September 19. It will be interesting to see what role Kuldeep Yadav plays for KKR in the remaining games.

KKR are seventh in the table with just two wins from seven matches.

