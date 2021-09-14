Sri Lanka pace veteran Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.
A white ball legend and one of the greatest T20 bowlers, the 38-year-old was captain of Sri Lanka’s 2014 T20 World Cup winning team. He posted a message on his social media account announcing his decision.
“Hanging up my T20 shoes and retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come,” said Malinga. “I want to give 100 per cent rest to my T20 bowling shoes. While my shoes will rest, my love for the game will never ask for rest.
Here are some reactions to Malinga’s retirement:
Malinga last played a T20I match for Sri Lanka in March 2020 against West Indies in Pallekele.
Malinga, who took a total of 546 wickets across all formats for Sri Lanka, had already retired from Test cricket in 2011 and after that from ODIs as well but continued to play T20Is for the national side. He wasn’t named in Sri Lanka’s squad for upcoming World Cup.
Last year, he had expressed his desire to lead Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup, which was originally scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November 2020 but will be held next month after a Covid-forced postponement.
“I am looking forward to help youngsters and guide them in the coming years,” he said as he thanked his national team and all the franchises that he has played for, including IPL team Mumbai Indians.
Inputs from PTI
