Indian men’s football team dropped two places to 107 in the latest Fifa rankings. The Blue Tigers had narrowly beaten Nepal in a recent series of two international friendlies after drawing the first one.

India are now ranked 19th in Asia and will gave a fight on their hands to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup in 2023. Although the qualification is not based on rankings, India will have their work cut out given only 24 nations make the cut for the continental championships.

The Blue Tigers have recorded just three wins under coach Igor Stimac who has been in charge of 17 games during his tenure.

India finished third in their group in the second round of Fifa World Cup qualifiers but only had one win to show for their efforts. The run, however, guaranteed India a direct place in the group stages of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers that will begin next month.