The last time the two heavyweights of Indian Premier League met, Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings in arguably one of the greatest matches in their rivalry. And yet, the situation surrounding the match and the league was so grim that it did not quite register the right notes.

In the days leading up to the suspension of IPL 2021 at the halfway stage, MI and CSK met in New Delhi in match No 27. The fact that the tournament was taking place amid the Covid-19 chaos in the national capital did not sit well, even if the authorities had insisted then that the show must go on. It took positive cases inside the bio-bubble in the days after for the tournament to be put on hold; nothing could budge the powers that be until that.

The Kieron Pollard special at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against the arch-rivals will go down in IPL history as one of the most breathtaking individual efforts, but it was indeed hard to focus on just the cricket for everyone concerned. Even the week leading up to the resumption has been filled with off-field drama in Indian cricket.

Kieron Pollard's 87* off 34 balls: A magical innings by Mumbai Indians' big-match player

But as IPL 2021 resumes in United Arab Emirates on Sunday, it is this rivalry that takes centerstage again. Perhaps fitting, for cricket to return to the limelight that IPL’s most winning sides do battle.

And from a larger picture perspective, the hope for BCCI will be to have a full tournament without Covid-19 hurdles, right before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

IPL head-to-head Matches CSK wins MI wins Tied NR CSK vs MI 31 12 19 0 0

In addition to what’s at stake in the second half of IPL 2021, players will be getting valuable experience in the UAE conditions ahead of the T20 World Cup while the Indian cricket board will be hoping its money-spinner stays away from anymore Covid-19 hiccups.

As the second wave of Covid-19 wreaked havoc in India in April-May, the water-tight IPL bio-bubble was also breached, forcing the suspension of the tournament after 29 games.

With too much at stake for all stakeholders including the players, teams and BCCI, there was little doubt over the completion of the world’s biggest T20 competition. It was only about when the BCCI would squeeze in the IPL in an ever-pack global calendar.

After a few alterations in the franchise cricket and international calendar, the best possible window was found with the BCCI slotting in the tournament as the lead up to the T20 World Cup.

Last week, doubts over smooth conduct of the tournament resurfaced with the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team’s camp in England but fortunately for the organisers, the issue did not escalate and the available Indian and English players arrived here safely.

The entire IPL was held in the UAE last year with few hassles and the BCCI will be hoping for a similar experience this time around.

Fans, albeit a limited number, will also be present at an IPL venue for the first time since 2019.

Though the squads have already been announced for the World Cup, an IPL performance seldom gets unnoticed and there could be some players, including Indians, who make the squad in the 11th hour in case of injury with the ICC allowing changes until October 10, reported PTI.

IPL 2021 table Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts DC 8 6 2 +0.547 12 CSK 7 5 2 +1.263 10 RCB 7 5 2 -0.171 10 MI 7 4 3 +0.062 8 RR 7 3 4 -0.190 6 PBKS 8 3 5 -0.368 6 KKR 7 2 5 -0.494 4 SRH 7 1 6 -0.623 2

CSK and MI renew their celebrated rivalry to kick start the IPL resumption on Sunday.

Having already played half of their 14 league games, MI, who have three wins from seven games, can’t afford too many more slip ups.

CSK seemed to have found their winning formula back after the disappointment of 2020. Their young guns like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Curran delivered in the first half of the season while their spinners – Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja – also came to the party, impressing with the bat.

Now the team will be hoping its stalwarts, skipper Dhoni and Suresh Raina, too find their touch.

MI, on the other hand, will be hoping to up their game like they often do in pressure situations. Their famed middle-order did not exactly set the stage on fire and their bowling in the powerplay also can be better.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been in stellar touch of late in red-ball cricket, will be expected to continue in the same vein and the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and leggie Rahul Chahar, come into the event a more confident trio having made the World Cup squad.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya would be expected to bowl regularly in the tournament which will also tell the India selectors on how he is shaping ahead of the ICC showpiece.

An unprecedented hat-trick is on the cards for Rohit Sharma’s Paltan but that would mean his side cannot afford to start slow. Technically, this would not be the first match of the tournament but recent history suggests MI take their time to get going. And it was in Dubai that these two sides met in 2020’s curtain-raiser that went CSK’s way.

IPL 2021 number of matches at each venue Dubai Sharjah Abu Dhabi CSK 3 2 2 DC 3 2 1 KKR 2 2 3 MI 2 2 3 PBKS 3 2 1 RCB 3 2 2 RR 3 2 2 SRH 3 2 2

Big picture

The teams which have been affected by withdrawals of key players include Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, who all are also struggling to survive in the competition.

Punjab had to seek replacements for Dawid Malan, Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson. They managed to rope in the services of rising Australian pacer Nathan Ellis to boost their death bowling. England leggie Adil Rashid too has come into the squad.

KKR will be missing the services of star pacer Pat Cummins who has been replaced by Tim Southee.

Royals were anyway without Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes and now Jos Buttler has been added to that list. But they have arguably the most exciting English white-ball player in world cricket at the moment so watch out for how Liam Livingstone goes.

With one win from seven games, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to come up with something special to resurrect their campaign. They will be without star opener Jonny Bairstow but still have an overseas contingent brimming with quality.

India skipper Virat Kohli, who will step down from T20 captaincy after the World Cup, would love to get his hands on the elusive trophy and Royal Challengers Bangalore showed signs earlier in the season that they could finally go all the way.

Delhi Capitals, who finished runners-up in 2020, are leading the points tally and are primed to win their maiden title. The other teams in the top four are CSK, RCB and the mighty Mumbai Indians, the winner of a record five titles and the team to upstage.

There are 31 games to be played in UAE conditions.

IPL 2021: Results, top run-scorers, wicket-takers, and complete recap of first half of season

