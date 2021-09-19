Field Watch Watch: A ridiculous effort on the boundary line by Jordan Cox in Vitality Blast T20 final Jordan, living up to his name, produced air-time and touch that would have made the basketball legend proud, for Kent in the English T20 tournament final. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Jordan Cox (R) reacts after the effort on the boundary line | T20 Vitality Blast / Screengrab JORDAN COX, YOU CANNOT DO THAT#Blast21 #FinalsDay pic.twitter.com/4mf4Igjq8B— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) September 18, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. T20 Blast Kent Cricket T20 cricket Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments