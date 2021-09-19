After starring with the ball against India in the warm-up match, young Australian pacer Stella Campbell is hopeful of making her ODI debut in the upcoming series .

The 19-year-old was the pick of the bowlers for the home side with a sensational 3/38 and helped Australia inflict a 36-run loss on the tourists in the 50-over warm up match on Saturday.

“(An ODI debut) would be a dream come true, but I’’m just here to enjoy the experience, learn and improve as much as I can. But if that was to happen, that would be a pretty cool opportunity,” Campbell told cricket.com.au.

Campbell made her case for an international debut as she got rid of hard-hitting Indian batter Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh early in the innings, following it up with the dismissal of England series star Sneh Rana.

Stella Campbell made a BIG impression in Saturday's #AUSvIND warm-up match 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GtDVYFiunC — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 18, 2021

One of the three promising Australian quicks in the squad, the tall speedster has the ability to generate extra pace and bounce.

“It’s pretty simple – I’m a tall fast bowler so they just want me to run in hard, bowl fast and be an intimidator,” Campbell, who is over six feet tall, said.

“That’s been my role (with the Sydney Sixers) for the past few seasons now so I feel like I’m really able to nail it,” she added.

Talking about the warm up match Campbell said: “I felt pretty good. I felt like I had a good rhythm, I felt comfortable and relaxed in my processes, so I was able to go out there and do what I do best.”

With PTI Inputs