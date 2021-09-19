IPL 2021 Watch: Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after IPL 2021 Kohli recently also announced that he will step down as India’s T20 captain after the World Cup. Scroll Staff An hour ago Arjun Singh/ Sportzpics for IPL Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/QSIdCT8QQM— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 19, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Virat Kohli RCB IPL 2021 Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments