Virat Kohli will step down as captain of his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore at the end of the ongoing season, the Indian batting maestro announced on Sunday, two days after deciding to quit national T20 captaincy following next month’s World Cup.

The 32-year-old Kohli, one of the most decorated players of the franchise, said he will continue to be a part of the RCB squad.

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,” Kohli said in a statement issued by RCB.

He added, “It has been a great and an inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise.”

Kohli, of late, hasn’t been at his peak as a batsman in Tests, a format which he adores. For close to two years now, Kohli hasn’t scored a long-form century and made 563 runs at 26.80 in 12 Tests during this period. While announcing his decision to quit the national T20 captaincy, he had stated that he was taking the step to manage his workload better and this should help him achieve that aim.

Kohli has been with RCB since the first season but is yet to be on the winning side with the Bengaluru franchise.

“Virat Kohli is one of the finest cricketers, and has been a true asset to RCB,” Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman of the franchise said. “His impeccable work ethics and leadership skills has been phenomenal. We respect and support this decision and would like to thank Virat for his incredible contribution to the RCB leadership group. He has left an indelible mark on the franchise and will continue to be a senior member of the team.”

Here are some reactions to his decision:

Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021



“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/QSIdCT8QQM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 19, 2021

Have only been here a short time but I thank you @imVkohli for all you have done for @RCBTweets as a fully committed leader and team man, your energy and passion is infectious.

I know the boys are fully committed to help send you out on a well deserved high skipper 🤝#PlayBold https://t.co/tBnYjAm5oT — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) September 19, 2021

It was inevitable once he gave up captaincy of the Indian T20 team that he would give up the #RCB position too. It is part of his plan for the future. I think it is the right decision. Who knows, maybe he can sign off with what the #RCB fans want so badly! https://t.co/Tvi4Tzm4tP — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 19, 2021

When Chennai and Mumbai play the El Classico of the IPL, the cricket world talks about nothing else.



Kohli: Hold my beer.#ViratKohli — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) September 19, 2021

September 16th - Virat Kohli announced he will step down as Indian captain in T20 after the T20 WC 2021.



September 19th - Virat Kohli announced he will step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 19, 2021

Virat Kohli has always insisted that he considers Test cricket to be his favored format. The last week has merely reinforced the point. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) September 19, 2021

Virat Kohli didn't make it about himself. He made it about giving his best for India and RCB till the end of his playing days. My respect for him just keeps growing. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 19, 2021

Kohli as a T20 captain hasn't won what he 'should' have, given his leadership, and control of the player base. He's not a particularly great T20 player. But the loss of him as a figurehead - not a captain - in this format, is a loss to the format. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) September 19, 2021

In line with his #T20 vision, Virat Kohli has stepped down as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore... comes 3 days after he quit Team India T20 captaincy.



He's lightening up, reducing his white-ball responsibilities. Expect Virat-the-batsman to take centrestage soon! — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) September 19, 2021

Recent events have meant that the #IPL2021 and #WT202021 are now the only opportunities for Virat Kohli to win his maiden #IPL title for #RCB and a maiden #WT20 title for India as captain.

But will he oblige? — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 19, 2021

It’s a very good decision by Virat Kohli. The great @sachin_rt also gave up captaincy to focus more on his batting and the longish rough-patch is a signal that King Kohli needs to give more time to his game. All the best champ, @imVkohli. — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) September 19, 2021

After 2021 WT20 Virat Kohli will play for India as a player in T20Is



After 2021 IPL Virat Kohli will play for RCB as a player in IPL — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 19, 2021

Too many hard decisions by @imVkohli. He served the team and the nation well with his able leadership, maybe its time to change gears. Thank you for everything he has done and best wishes for the next phase. https://t.co/cOoTHEJRcS — Sampurna M (@KyuAndAns) September 19, 2021

For RCB fans, Kohli quitting captaincy from next season is not breaking news. It's heartbreaking news. #IPL2021 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) September 19, 2021

At this rate Kohli will stop being the admin of any Whatsapp Group — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 19, 2021

One Last Time as RCB Captain.😔



Let's give it all for our Captain. No matter what, we'll always be with you King @imVkohli ❤#LoveyouVirat #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/n6SYM1k7w6 — King Kohli GIF (@KingKohliGIF) September 19, 2021

Will be very interesting to read about this in Kohli's autobiography in future — absy (@absycric) September 19, 2021

Damn, go well skipper for one last time, let's do it https://t.co/XFtDLQrlra — arfan (@Im__Arfan) September 19, 2021

Would have expected Virat to step down as RCB captain before leaving India T20 captaincy. This just frees up his mind to blast more runs in the IPL! Three months without cares of captaincy will be awesome for him https://t.co/XFU53mAwye — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) September 19, 2021

Happy for this tbh. Thank you for your services Captain! Proud of whatever you've given to this franchise and what you'll give in future as well. Always & Forever! ❤️ https://t.co/iM3Cifrwyg — Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) September 19, 2021

Ominous signs, Kohli the white-ball run-machine is reloading! Also, spare a thought, what if this becomes the perfect last hurrah as captain for both India's T20 side this WC and #RCB this #IPL2021 That would be insane! https://t.co/bfriAirWrz — Shirshendu Roy (@Shirsh9) September 19, 2021