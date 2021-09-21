IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR Live: Jaiswal, Lewis eye strong start after Rahul elects to bowl first
Follow live coverage of match No 32 of Indian Premier League 2021 from Dubai.
Live updates
RR 18/0 after 2 overs: SIX! It was slightly short, Lewis stood tall and pulled it over mid-on for a maximum. The left-hander muscled that one over the rope. Nine runs come from Ishan Porel’s first over.
RR 9/0 after 1 over: Back-to-back boundaries! Shami bangs it in and Jaiswal cuts it hard over point for four. The left-hander played and missed a couple of times but eventually found the middle of the bat. He ended the over with a pull over the in-field for four.
7.30 pm: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis are at the crease for RR. Mohammed Shami has the new ball in hand for PBKS. Here we go!
Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi.
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Ishan Porel, Adil Rashid, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
TOSS: KL Rahul has won the toss and PBKS will bowl first!
6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 32 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.