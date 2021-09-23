Shreyas Iyer said that he respected the team management’s decision to let Rishabh Pant continue as Delhi Capitals’ captain even after he returned from injury for the second half of the 2021 Indian Premier League season.

Iyer had led the Capitals to the final in 2020 but he missed the first phase of this year’s season due to a shoulder injury and Pant was appointed captain. The 26-year-old returned to the side before IPL’s resumption after the Covid-19 forced break in May, but the Capitals chose not to change the leader again.

The young Mumbai batsman, who hit a blistering 47 in team’s win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday night, said he understands team’s policy and has no complaints.

“When I was given the captaincy, I was in a different frame of mind and my decision-making and temperament level was very good and I benefited from it in the last two years,” Iyer said at the post-match press conference.

“This is part of the decision-making from the franchise or whatever decision they took, I respect the fact and Rishabh is leading the side well from the start of the season and they thought that he should be continued till the season end and I completely respect the decision,” he added.

The 26-year-old said he continues to enjoy the pressure situation, even when he is not leading.

“And no drastic change has come that my focus has increased in batting. when I was captain, I like to soak in the pressure, when there is pressure, there are more challenges and, in such situations, I perform, that is my mind-set.

“Even today (Wednesday) when I went in, there was pressure to win the game. The wicket was playing uneven, so the mind-set is the same that being a main part of the team, you have to finish the match and whenever I play, my mindset is that I play till the last ball and see to it that I make the team win.”

The batter said he was glad to contribute in team’s win in his first match post comeback.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m satisfied because the hunger has just gone up and the appetite keeps on increasing every match you play, so yeah, not satisfied or not contained,” he said after DC demolished Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets.

Iyer said the injury period was difficult for him but he had the right people around him.

“I have a very close-knit family and friends and they never made me feel that I was going through an injury.

“When I got injured, it was really difficult for me to adapt (to) the fact that I was injured because I keep doing so many activities here and there and I never think about that situation and that occurred, so it was really tough for me to adapt.

“They kept me busy and in a positive frame of mind and never made me feel that I am going through an injury.

“When the rehab started and I started gaining strength, that feeling was really amazing and that put me in a really good frame of mind that I will come back positive and strong,” shared the top-order batsman.

Delhi Capitals are at the top of the table and Iyer said the key now is to maintain the momentum.

“When we came in here, we were still on the top of the table and we have to maintain the same rhythm that we created in the first half of the leg and the mindset has been really positive in the dugout,” he said.

