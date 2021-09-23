ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Watch: ‘Live the game’ – ICC launches anthem for T20 World Cup 2021 The men’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Scroll Staff 38 minutes ago Representational image of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy | AFP / Jewel Samad 🎵 Let the world know,This is your show 🎵Come #LiveTheGame and groove to the #T20WorldCup anthem 💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/KKQTkxd3qw— ICC (@ICC) September 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. icc international cricket council T20 World Cup cricket Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments