IPL 20201, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live: KKR to bowl first, Rohit back for MI
All the updates from match no 34 of IPL 2021.
Live updates
Teams: No changes for KKR. One change for MI — Rohit in, Anmolpreet out. Still no Hardik Pandya for MI.
Toss: KKR win the toss and they are going to bowl first. The wicket still looks well put together, so they will want to repeat what did in the first game.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of match no 34 of IPL 2021. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will look to get back to their winning ways after an uncharacteristic stumble against the Chennai Super Kings in their opener but they will take on a confident Kolkata Knight Riders, who had crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of phase two.
With captain Rohit Sharma expected to feature in the playing XI after being rested for the opening game, MI will get a boost. But star all-rounder Hardik Pandya could still be out of the playing XI.
MI are placed fourth in the standings with four wins and four defeats from their eight games while KKR are behind by two points and as many places.