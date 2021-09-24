Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought in medium-pacer Umran Malik as a short-term Covid-19 replacement for T Natarajan for their Indian Premier League 2021 campaign. Natarajan had tested positive for Covid-19 before the team’s fixture against Delhi Capitals on September 22.

Malik has played one T20 and List A match for Jammu Kashmir and has picked a total of four wickets. He is already part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad as a net bowler.

Under the Regulation 6.1 (c), franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team’s bio-secure environment. Hence, Malik will only be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side until Natarajan recovers and is allowed to join the team.

SRH are struggling in the last place in the IPL table and lost their first match after the IPL resumed to Delhi Capitals who won comfortably by eight wickets.