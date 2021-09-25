In a high-scoring season so far, GW5 was relatively on the low-scoring side. With an average points total of 55, it was the second-lowest scoring week in FPL this season.

With many of the big guns returning big, most FPL managers have been able to cash in on the big hauls and the consistency with some of the top players have scored points this season, has caused FPL managers plenty of headaches.

Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo have been immensely consistent points producers while Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku whose fixtures turn for the good very soon has also been among the points.

Accommodating these three assets while attractive options like Bruno Fernandes continue to exist, FPL managers are finding it hard to find a balance in their team.

While only having two of these top assets and rotating them as per the fixture difficulty is one of the logical ways of going about this season without losing the balance of the squad. However, making timely changes to bring in and move out these top players will be very tricky.

Fixture Difficulty

On paper, Leeds, Brighton, Norwich, Spurs and Wolves have the easiest games in the coming weeks. However, none of those teams inspire a great deal of confidence with the exception of Brighton who have been flying this season.

Chelsea’s fixtures turn after GW6 and have a really good run of matches and FPL managers may want to look at their defensive assets given how impressive their defensive record has been under Thomas Tuchel. Leicester have struggled so far but they are another team to look at in the next two gameweeks.

Team Combined Difficulty rating for GW 6-8 GW6 opponents GW7 opponents GW8 opponents Arsenal 8 (3, 3, 2) TOT(H) BHA(A) CRY(H) Aston Villa 10 (4, 4, 2) MUN(A) TOT(A) WOL(H) Brentford 12 (4, 4, 4) LIV(H) WHU(A) CHE(H) Brighton 7 (2, 3, 2) CRY(A) ARS(H) NOR(A) Burnley 10 (3, 2, 5) LEI(A) NOR(H) MCI(A) Chelsea 8 (4, 2, 2) MCI(H) SOU(H) BRE(A) Crystal Palace 9 (2, 4, 3) BHA(H) LEI(H) ARS(A) Everton 9 (2, 4, 3) NOR(H) MUN(A) WHU(H) Leeds 7 (3, 2. 2) WHU(H) WAT(H) SOU(A) Leicester 8 (2, 2, 4) BUR(H) CRY(A) MUN(H) Liverpool 8 (2, 4, 2) BRE(A) MCI(H) WAT(A) Man City 10 (4, 4, 2) CHE(A) LIV(A) BUR(H) Man Utd 9 (2, 4, 3) AVL(H) EVE(H) LEI(A) Newcastle 8 (2, 3, 3) WAT(A) WOL(A) TOT(H) Norwich City 7 (3, 2, 2) EVE(A) BUR(A) BHA(H) Southampton 9 (2, 4, 3) WOL(H) CHE(A) LEE(H) Spurs 7 (3, 2, 2) ARS(A) AVL(H) NEW(A) Watford 9 (2, 3, 4) NEW(H) LEE(A) LIV(H) West Ham 8 (3, 2, 3) LEE(A) BRE(H) EVE(A) Wolves 7 (2, 2, 3) SOU(A) NEW(H) AVL(A) As per official FPL website

The big ins and outs

West Ham duo of Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma feature among the most transferred players ahead of GW6 alongwith Ronaldo who continues to gain new owners. Watford’s Ismaila Sarr who scored 15 points last week is second on the list. Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin who has been consistently delivering points is the fifth most purchased player this week.

Most transferred (in) players ahead of GW6 Position Player Club FWD Antonio WHU MID Sarr WAT FWD Ronaldo MUN MID Benrahma WHU FWD Saint-Maximin NEW As per official FPL website

Everton’s Richarlison, Leeds’ Patrick Bamford who are out injured top the exits ahead of GW6. Fernandes continues to be shipped out to accommodate Ronaldo. An injury scare has led some owners to get rid of Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold but he’s fit and should start against Brentford.

Most transferred (out) players ahead of GW6 Position Player Club FWD Richarlison EVE FWD Bamford LEE MID Torres MCI MID Fernandes MUN DEF Alexander-Arnold LIV As per official FPL website

Top picks for Gameweek 6

Whether you bring them in through transfers or (luckily enough) have them in your squad already, these are the five hottest selections for GW6:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United): The Portuguese has pretty much become a regular member of this list. Having scored in each of United’s games he’s played in, the legendary goalscorer is a must-have especially against an Aston Villa team that has been leaking goals. United have scored nine goals in their two home games so far and Ronaldo will be looking to add to his tally as plays in front of the home crowd again.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): Another ever-present member of this list, Salah just keeps on delivering the goods. With four goals and three assists to his name this season, the Egyptian is the highest points scorer this season by some distance. Brentford have been a hard nut to crack so far, but Salah and Liverpool will fancy their chances.

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City): Remember him? Another FPL legend who’s been slightly forgotten since the arrival of big guns like Ronaldo and Lukaku. But Vardy has quietly helped himself to three goals this season and could add to that tally when Burnley visit the King Power stadium. Leicester’s results are worse than what their performances have merited and the Foxes could put that right against Burnley. Vardy is hence a good option for GW6.

Michael Keane (Everton): Apart from the last match, Everton have looked good this season and face an out-of-sorts Norwich side at the weekend. Norwich are bottom for xG (Expected Goals) in the Premier League and Everton would be favourites to keep a clean sheet at home. Norwich have already conceded twice from a set-piece and Keane who has already scored for one could be in for some extra points this weekend.

Ismaila Sarr (Watford): The Watford midfielder has been excellent so far and has scored three times this season. The Senegalese is only behind Salah for shots on target this season and could fancy himself against a Newcastle side who have the worst xGA (Expected Goals Against) in the Premier League this season.

Top differential picks for GW6:

Salomon Rondon (Everton): The Toffees have both first-choice strikers in Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of the clash against Norwich. This will mean that Rondon will start upfront for Rafael Benitez’s men and he could be a really good short-term punt given Everton face struggling Norwich at home. With just 0.2% ownership, he has massive differential potential for GW6.

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City): The Foxes full-back is one of the most attack-minded ones in the Premier League and up against goal-shy Burnley, Pereira could have more than just clean sheet points on offer. With Leicester’s fixtures staying beyond GW6, he can also be a good long-term differential with an ownership of just 3.8%.

Connor Gallagher (Crystal Palace): The Palace midfielder has been in the discussion when it comes to good budget midfielder but has often been overlooked for other options. His underlying numbers though remain excellent and with Palace’s fixtures turning for the good, he could be a really good option starting from GW6 when they welcome Brighton. Gallagher is seventh in xG charts in the Premier League this season and only behind some of the regular big guns. With ownership of 7.1%, he remains a differential option in midfield.

Captaincy Conundrum

The captaincy this season is often going to be a straight battle between Ronaldo and Salah and it’s no different in GW6. The two remain the most likely scorers ahead of GW6 and it would be wise to not look anywhere else.

United’s home form and Brentford’s strong defensive record titls the balance in Ronaldo’s favour for GW6 as they host a leaky Villa defence.

With City and Chelsea facing one another there aren’t too many options elsewhere but West Ham duo Antonio and Benrahma can be considered as good differential options for the armband.

However, it’s hard to look beyond Ronaldo in GW6.

The Field’s FPL team

Gameweek 5 points: 55

We hit the average mark but weren’t too disappointed as the wildcarded team was always for the long run. That should serve us well this week as we have decided against making any transfers and saving a free transfer.

We had some tough choices to make for the playing XI and decided to drop Ferran Torres for Southampton’s Livramento who we feel has a decent chance of keeping a clean sheet this week. In goal we have opted for Place’s Vicente Guita this week as we wanted to avoid doubling up on Brighton’s defence.

The captain’s armband will obviously go to Ronaldo who we feel is the best bet this week.