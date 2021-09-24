IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK live: Toss delayed due to sandstorm in Sharjah
Follow live coverage of match No 35 of Indian Premier League 2021 from Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Live updates
7.25 pm: The sandstorm seems to have cleared out in Sharjah. Toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.
7.12 pm: The sandstorm hasn’t settled yet. The next inspection will be at 7.25 pm IST.
6.59 pm: Update from Sharjah – the toss has been delayed by 10 minutes due to a storm.
6.53 pm: Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show in CSK’s win over RCB earlier in the season. Read all about the all-rounder’s brilliant performance in that match here.
6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 35 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.