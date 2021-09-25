IPL 2021, DC vs RR live: Samson opts to bowl first, Shamsi to make debut for Rajasthan
Follow live coverage of match No 36 of Indian Premier League 2021 Abu Dhabi.
Live updates
DC 18/0 after 3 overs: Shaw manages to pick up a hat-trick of twos but that was another good over for RR, bowled by Chetan Sakariya. The sweepers have been useful so far and the Delhi openers are struggling to find boundaries.
DC 11/0 after 2 overs: Mahipal Lomror takes the new ball from the other end and Dhawan cuts his first ball through the gap for four. But the left-arm spinner does well to bowl four dot balls after that.
DC 6/0 after 1 over: Steady start from Mustafizur. Samson starts with sweepers on either side of the pitch and the Delhi openers manage to pick singles through the gaps.
3.30 pm: Right, the players have taken the field in scorching conditions in Abu Dhabi. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are opening the batting for Delhi Capitals. Mustafizur Rahman has the new ball in hand for Rajasthan Royals. Here we go!
Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.
3.03 pm: Two changes for RR – Evin Lewis and Chris Morris make way for Tabraiz Shamsi and David Miller. One change for DC – Lalit Yadav replaces Marcus Stoinis.
TOSS:
Sanju Samson has won the toss and RR will bowl first.
2.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 36 of Indian Premier League 2021. In today’s first match, Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.