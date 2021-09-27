IPL 2021 SRH vs RR live: Samson, Jaiswal find the boundaries after Lewis falls early
Updates through match No of IPL 2021
Live updates
RR 33/1 after 4 overs: First over 11 runs, second over 0 runs, third over 11 runs, fourth over 11 runs. Nice pattern this. Especially for SRH. A boundary each for Samson and Jaiswal. The latter survives a chance in the last ball of Bhuvi’s over. Mistimed lofted shot, mistimed jump by Holder at mid-on.
RR 22/1 after 3 overs: First over 11 runs, second over 0 runs, third over 11 runs. Two more boundaries for Jaiswal, square of the wicket either side. When Sandeep goes short of length, he is easy to put away usually. Beats the opener when he goes fuller with a peach.
RR 11/1 after 2 overs: Right, that’s a super start for Bhuvi. Wicket maiden. Among a few T20 World Cup squad members for India struggling for form, Bhuvi is one. So he can gain some confidence from the remaining matches.
Over 1.1: WICKET! Evin Lewis (6) c Abdul Samad b Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11/1
Bhuvi strikes first ball for SRH. On the hips for Lewis, he usually loves it there. But the hook shot doesn’t have the distance. Caught at the fence.
RR 11/0 after 1 over: Two lefties to open for Royals. Lewis hits the first four, a late cut controlled well. Jaiswal hits another four, a streaky leading edge over the catching fielder there.
Lewis back in the side after a reported niggle, Jaiswal in the middle for RR. Sandeep will start for SRH.
Playing XIs:
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul
Rajasthan Royals XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
The David Warner saga: Started the season as the franchise captain, complaints about selection issues, dropped as captain, dropped as a player, returns to the side as the opener for the second leg, seemingly dropped again. A bonafide great of the IPL, it would seem 2021 has played out in such a way that David Warner has been dropped twice in one season. Unfortunate for him, all but certain he’s going to part of the auction now. Any South India-based franchise looking for a captain?
Changes for both sides:
TOSS: Samson wins toss and RR will be batting first. And Williamson confirms that Warner is missing out, Roy gets a look. Changes aplenty.
A few teams would be hoping for a SRH win...
06.55 pm: Early indications are that there will be no David Warner for SRH today. Has he been dropped for the second time in the same season? Jason Roy receives his SRH cap.
06.53 pm: Match No 40 in the IPL: At the end of tonight’s match all eight teams would have played 10 matches. SRH’s campaign is all but done, RR are in the middle of what could be a close race for 4th spot.
06.45 pm: After a whirlwind weekend of action in the Indian Premier League, it’s time for a new in the 14th edition. As far as exciting contests go, one-win Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on the inconsistent Rajasthan Royals is not up there... but maybe we will get a good contest between two sides looking to return to winning ways. For SRH, the campaign is all but over but for RR the playoffs are very much alive.
Here’s how the points table looks like ahead of match No 40:
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|CSK
|10
|8
|2
|+1.069
|16
|DC
|10
|8
|2
|+0.711
|16
|RCB
|10
|6
|4
|-0.359
|12
|KKR
|10
|4
|6
|+0.322
|8
|PBKS
|10
|4
|6
|-0.271
|8
|RR
|9
|4
|5
|-0.319
|8
|MI
|10
|4
|6
|-0.551
|8
|SRH
|9
|1
|8
|-0.637
|2