World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month’s ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament in California, organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

Ashleigh Barty, the number one ranked female in the world, has also withdrawn, the tournament organizers announced on Monday.

“We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall,” tournament director Tommy Haas said.

Djokovic has not played since his defeat in the final of the US Open earlier this month, where he missed out on his chance to wina a record-breaking 21st Major title and a calendar year Grand Slam.

Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells, lifting the title in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Officials gave no reason for Barty’s decision to pull out of next month’s women’s draw which was already suffering from the absence of several top-ranked players, including Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams.

Barty, winner of two Grand Slam tournaments (Roland Garros in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021), had a disappointing performance at the US Open earlier this month when she lost in the third round against American Shelby Rogers.

Barty has competed in two previous Indian Wells events with her best result being a round-of-16 appearance in 2019.

The tournament in the California desert is taking place from October 4-17 this year after being moved from its traditional slot in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2020 edition of the tournament was cancelled.

