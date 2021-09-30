The junior Indian shooting team is expected to feature prominently among medals on Thursday, the second day of the International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Championships, currently underway in Lima, Peru.

As many as 12 Indians made it to the four finals in after the qualification rounds of the individual events, all Olympic disciplines, took place on opening day on Wednesday. There are six finals scheduled for Thursday, with two skeet events yet to finish the qualification rounds.

Rudrankksh Patil, Dhanush Srikanth and Paarth Makhija made it to the junior men’s 10m air rifle finals with scores of 630.2, 629.6 and 629.2 respectively in qualification, which placed them overall second, third and fourth. The top eight make the finals, but with a limit of maximum three from a country. India had five shooters in the top eight for this event.

Similarly in the junior women’s 10m air rifle, Mehuli Ghosh led a trio of Indians into the finals. Her 630.9 was overall third while Ramita shot 629.8 and Nisha Kanwar 629.1 to make it through in fourth and fifth positions.

In the junior men’s 10m air pistol, Naveen topped the standings with a 584 while Sarabjot Singh also shot the same score to finish second on inner 10s. Vijaveer Sidhu was the third Indian to make it through, finishing fourth with a score of 581. Shiva Narwal also finished in the top eight but he missed out because of three per country limit.

Rhythm Sangwan was the best Indian in the junior women’s 10m air pistol finishing second with a score of 577. Manu Bhaker qualified in third place with 574 while Esha Singh shot 572 to qualify in overall fifth position. Shikha Narwal also finished in the top eight.

In the team events of of the junior men’s and women’s 10m air rifle and air pistol, the Indian teams are in gold medal positions in all the events currently. The final results are yet to be declared.

In the junior men’s and women’s skeet, the second rounds of qualification is yet to be played before the top six move into the finals.