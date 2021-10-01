There are cricketers who score tons and tons of runs. And then there are those who score tons and tons of runs while making your jaw drop repeatedly. Smriti Mandhana would belong to the second category, without any arguments.

The 25-year-old shattered a few records en route to slamming a magnificent first Test century in the day-night match against Australia in Gold Coast, Queensland on Friday.

Mandhana, of course, became the first Indian woman to hit a century in day-night Tests. She is also the first from the country to reach three figures in the game’s traditional format on Australian soil.

Mandhana made 127 off 216 balls with the help of 22 boundaries and a six at the Carrara Oval, and added an Indian record of 102 runs in Australia for the second wicket with Punam Raut (36), continuing the good work after putting on 93 with Shafali Verma on a rain-marred opening day.

She brought her century with a short-arm pull shot off Ellyse Perry in the 52nd over.

Mandhana wouldn’t have added to her overnight score of 80 in the second over of Day 2 but Perry overstepped. Replays showed that the catch too might have been debatable. As she said later in the day, she has had the habit of getting out in the 70s, 80s recently, so it was a welcome reprieve and one that enabled her to end the wait for an international century since January 2019.

The India opener overcame the early jitters and went about her business in a professional manner while playing some lovely shots, including a magnificent straight drive off Annabel Sutherland. She looked set for more but was caught at short mid-off off the bowling Ash Gardner, after playing an uppish drive.

This being her fifth international century, Mandhana’s three-figure scores have all come in overseas matches. The stylish left-hander is yet to score a home ton. Incidentally, Mandhana’s first ODI century and first Test century have both come in Australia.

Smriti Mandhana's international tons Score Opposition Ground Match start Date 102 v AUS Hobart 5 Feb 2016 106* v WI Taunton 29 Jun 2017 135 v SA Kimberley 7 Feb 2018 105 v NZ Napier 24 Jan 2019 127 v AUS Carrara 30 Sep 2021

While going past 124, Mandhana broke a record that stood since 1949. She now holds the highest ever individual Test score by a visiting cricketer on Australian soil.

Highest Test scores in AUS by visiting batters Player Runs Ground Start Date S Mandhana (IND) 127 Carrara 30 Sep 2021 ME Hide (ENG) 124* Sydney 19 Feb 1949 ME Maclagan (ENG) 119 Sydney 4 Jan 1935 CM Edwards (ENG) 114* Sydney 22 Jan 2011 E Bakewell (ENG) 113 Adelaide 27 Dec 1968 JA Brittin (ENG) 112 Perth 13 Dec 1984 MC Robinson (ENG) 102 Adelaide 8 Mar 1958 E Barker (ENG) 100 Melbourne 10 Jan 1969

Mandhana became the ninth Indian woman to score a Test century, and the first ever to do so in Australia. She had already set the record on day one for the highest Test score by an Indian in Australia.

Test centuries for India Player Inns Test centuries Sandhya Agarwal 23 4 Hemlata Kala 10 2 Anju Jain 12 1 M Thirush Kamini 3 1 Shubangi Kulkarni 32 1 Smriti Mandhana 6 1 Mithali Raj 19 1 Shanta Rangaswamy 26 1 Punam Raut 6 1

Opening in Test cricket is an art that takes years to master, but despite the frequency with which the longest format matches happen in the women’s game, Mandhana has taken to it like duck to water. In her fourth Test match, she has scored two fifties and a century. And she became only the second Indian opener to score a Test century away from home.

Test centuries for India against Australia Player Runs Ground Start Date Sandhya Agarwal 134 Mumbai 10 Feb 1984 Smriti Mandhana 127 Carrara 30 Sep 2021

Since Mithali's 214 at Taunton in 2002, Indian women with international hundreds in opposition's home outside Asia:-



Smriti Mandhana v AUS at Hobart, 2016

Smriti Mandhana v SA at Kimberley, 2018

Smriti Mandhana v NZ at Napier, 2019

Smriti Mandhana v AUS at Carara, 2021#AUSvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 1, 2021

127 - Smriti Mandhana's 127 for @BCCIWomen in the #AUSvIND women's Test is the highest score by an overseas player in the format on Australian soil & the second highest by an Indian player v Aus in women's Tests overall (Sandhya Agarwal - 134 in Feb 1984). Masterful. pic.twitter.com/ohNp8AdpIk — OptaJim (@OptaJim) October 1, 2021

Test centuries by Indian openers away from home Player Runs Opposition Ground Match start Date Sandhya Agarwal 190 v ENG Worcester 12 Jul 1986 Sandhya Agarwal 132 v ENG Blackpool 3 Jul 1986 Smriti Mandhana 127 v AUS Carrara 30 Sep 2021

Highest AWAY Test scores by Indian women

214 - Mithali Raj - vs Eng at Taunton 2002

190 - Sandhya Agarwal - vs Eng at Worcester 1986

132 - Sandhya Agarwal - vs Eng at Blackpool in 1986

127 - Smriti Mandhana - vs Aus at Carrara in 2021#PinkBallTest #AusvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 1, 2021

Mandhana is also now part of the two highest Test partnerships for any wicket by Indian players in Australia.

India's best partnerships in Test in Australia Partners Wkt Runs Ground Match start date Smriti Mandhana-Punam Raut 2 102 Carrara 30 Sep 2021 Smriti Mandhana-Shafali Verma 1 93 Carrara 30 Sep 2021 Sandhya Agarwal-Rajani Venugopal 3 84 Sydney 26 Jan 1991

Fastest recorded women's Test centuries in Australia:



BF

137 Brittin (ENG) v AUS, Perth, 1984

156 Kennare (AUS) v ENG, Perth, 1984

162 Clark (AUS) v IND, Sydney, 1991

166 Barker (ENG) v AUS, Melbourne, 1969

170 Mandhana (IND) v AUS, 2021#AUSvIND https://t.co/Qa9KecSugR — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) October 1, 2021

And by scoring a century in Gold Coast, five years after her century in Hobart, Mandhana became the first Indian woman to reach three-figures in both the longest format and the 50-over game against Australia.

All stats for women’s Test matches and courtesy ESPNCricinfo

With PTI inputs