Hockey India on Saturday named a 30-member core probable group for the senior men’s national coaching camp, to begin in Bengaluru from October 4.

After a successful campaign at the Tokyo Olympics where India clinched a historic bronze medal and ended a 41-year wait, the Indian men’s core group will begin the new Olympic cycle with an intent to improve upon this performance at Paris 2024.

The core grouped called up for the national coaching camp includes a mix of young and experienced players including PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas and Manpreet Singh.

In the days leading up to the announcement, veterans Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra and SV Sunil had announced their international retirement.

Speaking about the upcoming national coaching camp, chief coach Graham Reid said, “The players are coming off a long and well-deserved break. I believe they will be excited to be back in the National Camp and refocus on our goals for next year.

“We will be going through our performance in the Olympics both from the perspective of individual performances and as a team.”

He further emphasised that the players must leave behind the success of Tokyo and start fresh ahead of a hectic season in 2022.

“Experiencing success in the Olympics is great but now I want the players to be mentally and physically ready for a hectic season in 2022 with some very important tournaments starting from the FIH Hockey Pro League in February.

“This camp will be more about strength and conditioning and we will look at making a slow start.”

List of Players named for National Camp:

  1. P R Sreejesh
  2. Krishan Bahadur Pathak
  3. Suraj Karkera
  4. Harmanpreet Singh
  5. Dilpreet Singh
  6. Surender Kumar
  7. Gurinder Singh
  8. Amit Rohidas
  9. Manpreet Singh
  10. Hardik Singh
  11. Nilakanta Sharma
  12. Vivek Sagar Prasad
  13. Simranjeet Singh
  14. Akashdeep Singh
  15. Mandeep Singh
  16. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
  17. Gursahibjit Singh
  18. Shamsher Singh
  19. Varun Kumar
  20. Jarmanpreet Singh
  21. Dipsan Tirkey
  22. Nilam Sanjeep Xess
  23. Jaskaran Singh
  24. Rajkumar Pal
  25. Gurjant Singh
  26. Sumit
  27. Shilanand Lakra
  28. Suman Beck
  29. Mandeep Mor
  30. Ashis Kumar Topno