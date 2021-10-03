India added two more golds to their kitty on competition day three on Saturday, at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru. After her individual title, Manu Bhaker won her second gold of the tournament, this time in partnership with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event. The troika of Srikanth Dhanush, Rajpreet Singh and Paarth Makhija picking up the 10m Air Rifle Men’s Team title.

Manu and Sarabjot led an India 1-2 in the Air Pistol Mixed team competition where they fought off the challenge of the second Indian pair of Shikha Narwal and Naveen 16-12 in the gold medal match.

Earlier in the qualification round featuring eight teams, both the Indian pairs finished 1-2 as well with Manu and Sarabjot shooting 386 while Shikha and Naveen were a point behind with 385.

#Shooting #JuniorWorldChampionship



DOUBLE MEDAL ALERT



10m air pistol junior mixed team:



Gold and Silver for India as the pair of Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh defeat Shikha Narwal-Naveen in the final. Manu Bhaker's 2nd gold in Lima.

In the Junior Men’s 10M Air Rifle Team event, the trio of Srikanth, Rajpreet and Paarth had also made it to the gold medal match by virtue of topping their six-team qualification round with a combined total of 1886.9. Each shooter shot 60-shots each in the qualification round.

In the final, they beat a strong US team comprising reigning Olympic champion William Shaner, besides Rylan Kissel and John Blanton by a margin of 16-6.

#Shooting #JuniorWorldChampionship



GOLD MEDAL ALERT



Air rifle team junior men: Great display from Indian trio of Srikanth Dhanush, Rajpreet Singh and Paarth Makhija to defeat USA in the final, storming back from an early deficit to win a quality match. India's 4th gold.

India also picked up two silver medals on the day. First the pair of Rajpreet Singh and Atmika Gupta went down fighting to USA’s William Shaner and Mary Carolyn Tucker (both medallists at the Tokyo Games) in the 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team competition by a margin of 15-17. It was a thrilling performance in a high quality final.

Rajpreet and Atmika had finished second behind US pair in qualification as well with a combined 418.5 after 20-shots each. The US pair shot 419.9 to top the eight-team field.

In air rifle team junior women final, it was another silver medal for India. Atmika Gupta, Zeena Khitta and Nisha Kanwar lost a thrilling final against Hungary. The Indians trailed 10-14, fought back to 14-14 and missed gold by 0.1 in the final series.

Competitions on day three were still underway and at the time of writing India were leading the medal tally with four gold, six silver and two bronze medals for a total of 12 medals.