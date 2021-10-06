Anshu Malik became the first ever Indian woman wrestler to reach the final at the senior World Championships when she beat Ukraine’s Solomiia Vynnyk 11-0 to win by technical superiority in the semi-final of the 57 kg category in Oslo on Wednesday.

She controlled the bout right from the get-go and Vynnyk was never quite in it. It only got worse in the second period.

Malik will run into Helen Maroulis, Tokyo bronze medallist, in the final. The young Indian will be tested against a very experienced wrestler, who had also won the gold medal at Rio.

In the other semi-final featuring an Indian, seasoned Indian wrestler Sarita Mor went down to Bulgaria’s Bilyana Zhivkova Duodova 0-3. It was a tight bout and it was decided by virtually one point-scoring move.

Earlier, Mor had shocked defending champion Linda Morais. The Canadian was not able to breach Mor’s defence and lost in the 59kg pre-quarterfinals by a 2-8 margin.

In the 57kg category, the 21-year-old Malik lived up to the expectations with confident victories. She was hardly troubled by Kazakhstan’s Nilufar Raimova, whom she beat by technical superiority and later outwitted Mongolia’s Davaachimeg Erkhembayar 5-1 in the quarterfinals.

In the 72kg category, Divya Kakran stunned Kseniia Burakova to “win by fall” but lost by technical superiority to Japan’s Under-23 World champion Masako Furuich.

In the 76kg category, Kiran won her repechage round against Turkey’s Aysegul Ozbege to reach bronze play-off but Pooja Jatt (53kg) lost her repechage by fall to Eucuador’s Luisa Elizabeth Melendres.

Ritu Malik (68kg) was blown away by Ukraine’s Anastasiia Lavrenchuk in the Qualification bout that lasted only 15 seconds.

Inputs from PTI