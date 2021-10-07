India vs Sri Lanka, SAFF Championship 2021, live updates: Goalless at HT in a game of few chances
Follow all the Live updates from Indian men’s football team’s match against Sri Lanka.
Live updates
HT: IND 0-0 SL
A really dull first half with very few chances. The best one falling to Liston Colaco who should have put India in front but otherwise Sri Lanka have been fairly comfortable. Work to do for India in the second half.
45’ IND 0-0 SL
A chance for Subhasish with a header but he gets under it. A rare half-chance for India in this half.
40’ IND 0-0 SL
Both teams lacking any kind of rhythm and it’s a really scrappy game right now. This team needs a moment of inspiration.
30’ IND 0-0 SL
After a number of failed crossed attempts from free-kicks and corners, India take a corner short and find Udanta in space on the edge of the box. But his shot is well over the goal. So far it’s been comfortable for Sri Lanka.
22’ IND 0-0 SL
CHANCE! A big chance for Liston Colaco who was left totally unmarked inside the box by Sri Lanka. The cross from the right was perfect but Liston gets it all wrong with his header and fires over.
14’ IND 0-0 SL
An dangerous cross from the left from Mandar Rao Dessai that almost finds Chhetri but the Sri Lankan goalkeeper is alert to the danger and punches it clear just before Chhetri reached it. India causing Sri Lanka a few problems down the left hand side.
9’ IND 0-0 SL
CHANCE for Sri Lanka. India slightly switched off from a throw-in as Sri Lanka get behind on thge right flank and find a forward with the pass. The striker creates space and shoots but it is in the side-netting. An early warning for India.
6’ IND 0-0 SL
Early free-kick for India on the right flank. Thapa puts it deep but the Sri Lankan goalkeeper comes out of his line and collects it brilliantly.
4’ IND 0-0 SL
Positive start from India who are finding early joy on the left flank where Mandar Rao Dessai is playing very advanced, almost as an auxiliary winger.
1’ IND 0-0 SL
KICK OFF! The game is underway in Male.
4:30 pm: Almost time
The national anthems are done and it’s time for the action to begin.
4:10 pm: India’s dominant record against Sri Lanka
Matches Played: 16
India Wins: 9
Sri Lanka Wins: 3
Draws: 4
4:00 pm: TEAM NEWS - No recognised centre-backs for India!
Stimac makes three changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Bangladesh.
India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta Singh, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri (C).
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Indian men’s football team’s match against Sri Lanka in the SAFF Championship in male, Maldives. India began the campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw against ten-man Bangladesh in their first game and will look to get their first win against Sri lanka, a team ranked 98 places below them in the Fifa charts. Stick around for all the updates, analysis and stats from the game.