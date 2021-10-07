Indian men’s football team were held to yet another draw a by a lower-ranked team as Sri Lanka eked out a 0-0 draw in the SAFF Championship encounter in Male, Maldives.

India for most part of the match failed to create chanced against a dogged Sri Lankan defence and now sit third in the table with two more matches to play.

India have now won just three matches under coach Igor Stimac who took charge of his 19th game on Wednesday.

‘Social media’ whose wisdom wasn’t appreciated by the coach ahead of the game was full of reactions again as many called the result the lowest point in Indian football’s recent history.

Here are the best reactions to the dull 0-0 draw.

We are scaling new heights! Have held the mighty Lankans for a 0-0 draw! #indianfootball #SAFFCUP2021 — football news india (@fni) October 7, 2021

FULL TIME : India 🇮🇳 0-0 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka!



Let us know what “Social Media” thinks of this performance in the replies below 😭 #IndianFootball #SAFFChampionship2021 pic.twitter.com/pgOuNSU6EY — Blue Pilgrims 🇮🇳 (@BluePilgrims) October 7, 2021

Guys stop cursing Sri Lankan players for time wasting, comeback to reality we ain't gonna do anything even if we get 20 mins extra. Sad but reality #IndianFootball — aswathy (@RM_madridbabe) October 7, 2021

What would Pep or Klopp do? 🤔#IndianFootball — Sandeep Menon (@SandynoneM) October 7, 2021

Corbett vs Kerala United is a better game at the moment. India vs Sri Lanka has absolutely nothing to look forward to.#IndianFootball — Sayak (@sayakdd28) October 7, 2021

Have been following Indian football since 2008. If this is not rockbottom, don't know what is.



At this point, it's on the mighty Technical Committee of @IndianFootball

If any shame is left, resign & GTFO!! #Indianfootball — Nikhil (@I_Nikhilbs) October 7, 2021

No point about complaining about Sri Lankan players time wasting. Even if we got another 45mins we wouldn't be able to score today. Embarrassing tactics. #IndianFootball — Conrad Barreto (@conradbeckham) October 7, 2021

The 5s and 7s matches I play over the weekends have more intent and passion in them.



Is this actually #TeamIndia ???#IndianFootball #SAFFCup2021 #INDSRI — Naveen Peter (@peterspeaking) October 7, 2021

Igor Stimac is actually a cardiac surgeon who avoids giving any sudden stress or bouts of excitement to the hearts of those who follow the Blue Tigers.



Forever grateful to him. #IndianFootball #INDSRI — Abreshmina S Quadri (@abreshmina) October 7, 2021

Sri Lanka got their game plan absolutely right. Kudos to their coach. — Anish Anand (@testbowler) October 7, 2021

We have created a new record by not winning our second game of #SAFFChampionship2021



107 vs 205 Match ends in a 0-0 draw.



Fabulous achievement for #SriLanka



Soon we have to hide ourselves. It is turning out to be one of the worse phases of #IndianFootball in last 2 decades. — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) October 7, 2021

Here's how I deal with #Indianfootball (& I've been doing this for a while). Understand situation is dire. Have no hope. Certainly not expect anything significant to happen until grassroots are sorted out. Think of your interest as an investment you're making for your grandkids — Vishnu Prasad (@visheprasad) October 7, 2021