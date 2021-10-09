Australia vs India, 2nd T20I live: Pooja Vastrakar’s cameo takes Harmanpreet Kaur and Co to 118/9
Updates through the second T20I of the multi-format series between Meg Lanning’s Australia and Harmanpreet Kaur’s India.
Live updates
India in the huddle. An energetic jog on to the middle. Early wickets, you never know!
India: 118/9 (20 overs)
Some reactions to India’s innings:
STAT ALERT: The partnership between Pooja Vastrakar (30) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (0) is worth 37 runs. This is India’s highest ever 10th wicket partnership in T20Is and third highest 10th wicket stand in white-ball cricket.
India finish in 118/9
A sensational late cameo from Pooja Vastrakar (37 of 26) takes India to a decent score
Hannah Darlington to bowl the last over and Pooja Vastrakar starts off with a cracking boundary over the bowler’s head! She continues in the same vein, slashing at all and getting a cleanly-hit maximum on the fourth ball – also straight down long-off. She finishes with a boundary of the last ball, making it a very valuable 16-run India. Terrific batting.
India 102/9 after 19 overs.
The 100 comes up for India, in the 19th over with 9 down. That is... respectable all things considered. One over to go.
India 99/9 after 18 overs.
Pooja Vastrakar! The all-rounder is adding some much needed, and late zing to the Indian innings, with 9 down. A clean SIX and a thwacked FOUR and a five wides off the over from Nicola Carey. She moves to 18 off 15. India needed this.
WICKET! Renuka Singh is out on 1 off 3. India 81/9 after 17 overs.
Well, well... the procession continues. The newcomer is bowled in her first innings, missing the line completely from Sophie Molineux. Rajeshwari Gayakwad, the last batter, in.
Another look at that run out. Super from Australia, disastrous from India.
WICKET! Shikha Pandey is out on 1 off 3. India 78/8 after 16 overs.
Bowled her! Ash Gardner has her first wicket and Shikha Pandey’s comeback with the bat is short-lived. That’s two wickets in the over.
WICKET! Deepti Sharma is out on 16 off 19. India 75/6 after 15.2 overs
A horrible mix-up as both batters are the same end when Healy whips the bails at the striker’s end. They have to go upstairs to figure which batter, Vastrakar or Sharma, is out. Both don’t want to go on their own. Excellent fielding from Australia, of course.
India 75/6 off 15 overs.
Hannah Darlington comes into the attack, the seventh Australian bowler in 15 overs. Meg Lanning has a lot of options, doesn’t she? Four runs off the over.
India 65/6 off 13 overs.
Deepti Sharma survives a huge LBW shout when hit on the arm by Ash Garnder. Pooja Vastrakar is the new bat in. 4 runs off the over
WICKET! Richa Ghosh is out on 2 off 10. India 61/6 off 12 overs.
Nicola Carey comes into the attack and strikes in her first over as the Indian procession continues. Ghosh comes down the track on the final ball, misses it completely and is bowled.
WICKET! Yastika Bhatia is out on 8 off 1. India 53/5 after 10 overs
A terrible miscommunication between Bhatia and new bat Richa Ghosh as the set batter is run out. At the halfway mark, India’s innings is in absolute shambles.
WICKET! Harmanpreet Kaur out on 28 off 20. India 50/4 after 9 overs.
Big wicket for Australia as Georgia Wareham strikes on the penultimate ball of the over. The India captain is stumped as she comes down, and Healy doesn’t miss much with the gloves.
India 43/3 after 8 overs.
Ellyse Perry back for her second and Harmanpreet Kaur makes it a big over with three boundaries. 15 runs off the over, much needed.
India 25/3 after 7 overs.
Yastika Bhatia is the new bat in. Ash Garnder comes into the attack and gives away just 3 runs.
WICKET! Jemimah Rodrigues is out on 7 off 13. India 25/3 after 6 overs.
Oh dear, last match’s best performer is out cheap and India have lost three wickets in six overs! Sophie Molineux returns for the last over of the Powerplay and Rodrigues comes down the track to slog it out, but doesn’t get anything on the heave and it goes straight the fielder inside the ring. The reprieve she got off a tough chance in the last over doesn’t last long. A very, very good Powerplay for Australia.
India 24/2 after 5 overs:
Vlaeminck continues, but no wicket in this over and an actual boundary! Harmanpreet gets a delivery in her zone and she flicks it to square leg. Hang on, make that back-to-back boundaries for the captain – two near identical strokes to inject some much needed momentum in the Powerplay. 10 runs off the over.
India 14/2 after 4 overs:
Harmanpreet Kaur is the new batter in. Ellyse Perry, who made anther record today, comes into the attack and bowls a very tidy over with just 2 runs off it.
WICKET! Shafali Verma is out on 3 off 7. India 12/2 after 2.5 overs.
Both Indian openers are out in the span of two overs from Tayla Vlaeminck.
Shafali Verma, as she does, goes hard at the ball but doesn’t get the timing or distance and it goes straight to the fielder at mid-off. Not the best of starts for India.
India 9/1 after 2 overs
Jemimah Rodrigues, star of the last match, is the new bat in. Sophie Molineux to share the new ball as Australia go for seam-spin combo. Four singles off the over.
WICKET! Mandhana is out on 1 off 5. India 5/1 after 1 over
Here we go, Tayla Vlaeminck with the new ball and she strikes.
The express pacer, returning from injury, is still struggling with rhythm and a couple of extras in her first over. But on the ninth ball of the over, she induces an edge from Smriti Mandhana which goes straight to the fielder at mid-wicket. A very good, low catch from Nicola Carey and the Indian opening stand is broken early.
Stat Alert: Ellyse Perry becomes the most capped Australian female player of all-time with 252 caps, passing Alex Blackwell.
TEAM NEWS and PLAYING XI:
Both Australia and India are fielding unchanged XIs from the last match.
TOSS TIME:
And Australia have won the toss.... again amid laughter from both captains.
Meg Lanning has chosen to bowl first. Of course.
The multi-format series stands 7-5 in Australia’s favour and India will need to win both remaining matches – the T20Is on Saturday and Sunday – to win it.
01.00 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final leg of India’s tour of Australia. After rain played spoilsport in the first T20I, Meg Lanning’s Australia and Harmanpreet Kaur’s India meet for the second in Carrara, Gold Coast.
Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.
Here’s a quick recap of the multi-format series and the points tally:
First ODI: Australia won by nine wickets (2-0)
Second ODI: Australia won by five wickets (4-0)
Third ODI: India won by two wickets (4-2)
One-off Test: Match drawn (6-4)
First T20I: Match rained out (7-5)
