When Cristiano Ronaldo steps on the football field, he is always closing in on some kind of record. Recently, the Portuguese became the all-time leading goalscorer in international football as he went past Ali Daei’s long-standing record of 109 goals.

On Saturday, Ronaldo broke another record as he became the most-capped European in men’s international football history overtaking his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos.

The Manchester United forward started and scored for Portugal in their 3-0 win over Qatar marking his record-breaking 181st appearance for Portugal in style.

Most capped internationals in Europe Rank Player Country Appearances Years Active 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 181 2003-Present 2 Sergio Ramos Spain 180 2005-Present 3 Gianluigi Buffon Italy 176 1997-2018 4 Vitaljis Astafjevs Latvia 167 1992-2010 5 Iker Casillas Spain 167 2000-2016 6 Martin Reim Estonia 157 1992-2009 7 Lothar Mathaus Germany, West Germany 150 1980-200 8 Anders Svensson Sweden 148 1999-2013 9 Robbie Keane Republic or Ireland 146 1998-2016 10 Antoliy Tyomushchuk Ukraine 144 2000-2016

Ronaldo is fifth in the all-time list and is the second in the list of active players.

Most capped internationals (all-time) Rank Player Country Caps Years Active 1 Soh Chin Ann Malaysia 219 1969-1984 2 Bader Al-Mutawa Kuwait 186 2003-present 3 Ahmed Hassan Egypt 184 1995-2012 4 Ahmed Mubarak Oman 182 2003-2019 5 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 181 2003-Present 6 Sergio Ramos Spain 180 2005-Present 7 Mohamed Al-Deayea Saudi Arabia 178 1993-2006 7 Claudio Suarez Mexico 178 1992-2006 9 Gianluigi Buffon Italy 176 1997-2018 9 Hossam Hassan Egypt 176 1985-2006 9 Amer Shafi Jordan 176 2002-2021

The goal against Qatar gave Ronaldo another milestone. He has now scored against 46 countries, more than any other player in the world.

No player has scored more international goals (112).

No player has scored against more nations (46).@Cristiano 👑 pic.twitter.com/TjaFfwec9P — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 9, 2021