When Cristiano Ronaldo steps on the football field, he is always closing in on some kind of record. Recently, the Portuguese became the all-time leading goalscorer in international football as he went past Ali Daei’s long-standing record of 109 goals.

On Saturday, Ronaldo broke another record as he became the most-capped European in men’s international football history overtaking his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos.

The Manchester United forward started and scored for Portugal in their 3-0 win over Qatar marking his record-breaking 181st appearance for Portugal in style.

Most capped internationals in Europe

Rank Player Country Appearances Years Active
1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 181 2003-Present
2 Sergio Ramos Spain 180 2005-Present
3 Gianluigi Buffon Italy 176 1997-2018
4 Vitaljis Astafjevs Latvia 167 1992-2010
5 Iker Casillas Spain 167 2000-2016
6 Martin Reim Estonia 157 1992-2009
7 Lothar Mathaus Germany, West Germany 150 1980-200
8 Anders Svensson Sweden 148 1999-2013
9 Robbie Keane Republic or Ireland 146 1998-2016
10 Antoliy Tyomushchuk Ukraine 144 2000-2016

Ronaldo is fifth in the all-time list and is the second in the list of active players.

Most capped internationals (all-time)

Rank Player Country Caps Years Active
1 Soh Chin Ann  Malaysia 219 1969-1984
2 Bader Al-Mutawa  Kuwait 186 2003-present
3 Ahmed Hassan  Egypt 184 1995-2012
4 Ahmed Mubarak  Oman 182 2003-2019
5 Cristiano Ronaldo  Portugal 181 2003-Present
6 Sergio Ramos  Spain 180 2005-Present
7 Mohamed Al-Deayea Saudi Arabia 178 1993-2006
7 Claudio Suarez Mexico 178 1992-2006
9 Gianluigi Buffon Italy 176 1997-2018
9 Hossam Hassan Egypt 176 1985-2006
9 Amer Shafi Jordan 176 2002-2021

The goal against Qatar gave Ronaldo another milestone. He has now scored against 46 countries, more than any other player in the world.