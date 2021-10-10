IPL 2021 Qualifier 1, DC vs CSK live: Gaikwad hits half-century as match heads towards tense finish
Follow live coverage of Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League 2021 in Dubai.
IPL 2021, Qualifier 1, DC vs CSK: Preview, head-to-head, key players
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here.
Asked to bat first, DC finished with 172/5.
Live updates
CSK 129/4 after 16 overs: Shot! A much-needed push for Chennai as Moeen pulls a slower ball from Nortje in the gap for four. Eight runs come from that over. The men in yellow now need 44 off 24.
Last 14 balls: 12 runs, three wickets. DC are right back in this. Pressure on CSK.
CSK 119/4 after 14.4 overs: WICKET! Chennai’s batting is collapsing! Another piece of brilliance in the field from Iyer. He gets to the ball quickly and releases a superb throw, Rabada gathers it brilliantly and Rayudu is run-out.
CSK 117/3 after 14 overs: WICKET! The experiment doesn’t work. Thakur mistimes it and Iyer takes another catch, this time a simple one. Curran gets his second wicket of the over. Chennai need 56 off 36.
CSK 116/2 after 13.4 overs: FIFTY for Gaikwad! He gets there in 37 balls. This has been another fine knock from perhaps the best CSK batter this season. But the job isn’t done yet.
CSK 113/2 after 13.3 overs: WICKET! Delhi finally break the partnership as Curran removes Uthappa. The right-hander struck it well, the ball went high but didn’t get enough distance. Iyer ran across from long-on and completed a fine juggling catch. He caught the ball as Axar ran across him, threw it in the air, went over the rope, came back in, and completed the catch. Fine footwork. Uthappa departs for a fantastic 63 off 44. Shardul Thakur (yes, you read that right) is the new batter.
Gaikwad and Uthappa have added 108 runs so far for the second wicket...
CSK 111/1 after 13 overs: Two fours! Uthappa plays a superb reverse-sweep over the in-field and follows that up with a cracking drive straight over. Expensive over from Ashwin. Uthappa is batting on 62 off 42, Chennai need 62 off 42.
CSK 99/1 after 12 overs: Gaikwad lifts it over point and manages to run three. Pant was not at all happy with the effort by Hetmyer in the deep. But a good over by Rabada, just five runs from it.
A brief break in proceedings as Uthappa gets the physio to work on his right hamstring. But he’s ready to go again now.
CSK 94/1 after 11 overs: Six and four! Chennai get the push there were looking for as Gaikwad goes after Axar. The right-hander hits a maximum just over Rabada at long-on, before playing a thumping drive straight over for four. Chennai need 79 off 54.
CSK 81/1 after 10 overs: FIFTY for Uthappa! He gets there in 35 balls. Chennai needed this knock from him after losing Faf early. Six runs come from that Curran over. Chennai have scored just 22 runs in the last four overs, since Uthappa went after Avesh.
CSK 75/1 after 9 overs: Ashwin joins the attack and concedes seven runs in his first over. Delhi are slowly building pressure, something has to give soon.
CSK 68/1 after 8 overs: Tom Curran comes on to bowl and delivers a good over for Delhi, just four runs come from it. Gaikwad needs to get a move on, he’s batting on 21 off 17. Chennai need 105 off 72.
CSK 64/1 after 7 overs: Another good over from Axar, just five runs come from it. Chennai will be happy with the progress they have made so far, though. They need 109 off 78 to book their spot in the final.
CSK 59/1 after 6 overs: Huge over! Chennai end the powerplay with a bang as Uthappa takes Avesh to the cleaners. The senior pro hits two sixes and as many fours to bring up the 50-run stand with Gaikwad. Stunning strokeplay in that over. Uthappa moves on to 40 off 24. Just the kind of knock CSK needed after losing Faf early.
CSK 39/1 after 5 overs: Shot! Gaikwad comes down the track again, this time to Axar, and plays a wonderful inside-out drive over the in-field for four. But the left-arm spinner does well to concede just one run more in the rest of his first over.
CSK 34/1 after 4 overs: SIX! What a shot from Gaikwad! Rabada comes on to bowl and Gaikwad steps out to slam the first ball straight over for a maximum. Uthappa follows that up with a nice clip past short-fine for four. Chennai needed that push.
CSK 20/1 after 3 overs: Good over from Nortje, just four runs from it. The South African right-arm pacer is bending his back with the new ball. Chennai need 153 off 102.
CSK 16/1 after 2 overs: Another boundary for Uthappa! Avesh bowls it short and slightly wide, the experienced right-hander opens the face of his bat late and guides it past the slip fielder for four.
CSK 8/1 after 1 over: Shot! Uthappa gets going with a gorgeous drive through cover for four. It was the first ball he was facing and he took a confident stride out to punch it in the gap. That was an action-packed first over from Nortje.
CSK 3/1 after 0.4 overs: WICKET! Nortje with a 147 kmph delivery and du Plessis is clean bowled! The right-hander tried to work it to the leg side but was beaten all ends up. Just the start DC were hoping for. Faf walks back for 1 off 2 as Uthappa comes to the crease.
9.30 pm: The players are back on the field and we’re ready for the chase in Dubai! Anrich Nortje has the new ball in hand for Delhi Capitals. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis are at the crease for Chennai Super Kings. Here we go!
DC finish with 172/5
Rishabh Pant gets a half-century and remains unbeaten on 51 off 35. Shardul Thakur bowled three consecutive dots in the last over before Pant got an inside edge for four and followed that up with two twos. DC were in a spot of bother in the middle overs but a fantastic 83-run partnership between Pant and Shimron Hetmyer has helped them post a solid total in Dubai.
DC 164/5 after 19.3 overs: Brilliant from Thakur! He bowls three consecutive dot balls to Pant in the last over.
DC 164/5 after 19 overs: Bravo concedes 11 runs and gets the wicket of Hetmyer in the penultimate over. Pant is on strike with the last six balls of the innings remaining. Delhi will be eyeing 180.
DC 163/5 after 18.4 overs: WICKET! Pant hits another six before Chennai finally get the breakthrough as Bravo removes Hetmyer. The left-hander mistimed the pull and Jadeja took a comfortable catch at deep mid-wicket. Hetmyer walks back for a crucial 37 off 24. Tom Curran is the new batter.
DC 153/4 after 18 overs: Another solid over for Delhi! Hazlewood returns to the attack and gets hit for a four each by Hetmyer and Pant. The two left-handers are both batting on 35 now. The last two overs of this innings will be extremely crucial.
The stunning one-handed six Pant hit off Thakur’s bowling a little earlier...
DC 141/4 after 17 overs: Shot! Bravo bowls it short and wide, Hetmyer pulls it powerfully through mid-wicket for four. Pant then ends the over with an outside edge for four. A big over for DC, these two have added 61 runs so far in their partnership. Nervous times for Dhoni and Co.
Last four overs: 38 runs, no wicket.
DC 128/4 after 16 overs: SIX! An astonishing shot from Pant! Thakur bowled a low full toss and the left-hander hit it well over long-on with one hand! This is turning into a superb partnership for Delhi, the two left-handers have added 48 runs so far.
DC 114/4 after 15 overs: Shot! Hetmyer opens the face of the bat nicely and finds the gap in the ring for four. But Bravo does well to concede just three runs more in the rest of the over. He can bowl a maximum of three overs since he has joined the attack this late. Right call by Dhoni to give up one over from Bravo?
DC 107/4 after 14 overs: SIX! A much needed push for Delhi as Hetmyer pulls one from Moeen for a maximum. Super shot that, he got into position quickly and struck it sweetly. Moeen finishes with figures of 1/27 from his four overs.
DC 96/4 after 13 overs: Dhoni brings Chahar, who conceded 20 runs in his first two overs, back into the attack and the move pays off. The right-arm pacer gives away just six runs in his third over. Still no real sign of aggression from Pant and Hetmyer.
DC 90/4 after 12 overs: Another good over from Moeen, no boundary conceded. The off-spinner has impressive figures of 1/16 from three overs. Pant and Hetmyer aren’t taking risks for now.
DC 80/4 after 10.2 overs: WICKET! A huge moment in the game as Jadeja removes Shaw! He hit it in the air and du Plessis ran to his left from long-off to take a fine catch. Shaw departs 60 off 34, Delhi in a serious spot of bother. Hetmyer joins Pant at the crease.
DC 77/3 after 9.4 overs: WICKET! Moeen strikes and Axar (10 off 11) has to walk back. It was dropped short and the left-hander pulled it straight over, Santner (substitute) came running in from long-on and completed the catch. Pant is the new batter.
DC 74/2 after 9 overs: FIFTY for Prithvi Shaw! He gets there in just 27 balls. Jadeja dropped it slightly short and the right-hander stayed low to cut it through backward point and short-third for four. He follows that up with a superb sweep for four. Jadeja has been expensive so far (0/19 from 2 overs).
DC 64/2 after 8 overs: Moeen joins the attack and bowls a good over, just four singles from it. Shaw has switched gears and is batting much more cautiously after the wickets. He’s on 48 off 26.
DC 60/2 after 7 overs: Jadeja comes on to bowl and Axar picks up his first boundary. It was pitched wide and the left-hander drove it over the ring, Bravo covered good ground at the rope but couldn’t get down in time and the ball went through.
DC 50/2 after 5.3 overs: WICKET! Hazlewood has another one! He rolled his fingers across the ball, Iyer tried to work it to the leg side and got a top edge, Gaikwad got under it from extra cover and took a good catch. Iyer walks back for 1 off 8 as Axar Patel (yes, you read that right) comes to the crease.
DC 50/1 after 5 overs: Two sixes and dropped! Thakur joins the attack and provides an action-packed over. Shaw pulls the first ball for six in some style and follows that up with another maximum straight over. But he gets an outside edge off the last ball and Dhoni can’t hold on to the catch after putting in a full length dive.
DC 36/1 after 4 overs: A top over from Hazlewood! He was hit for a boundary off the first ball but picked a wicket off the next and then bowled four dot balls to Iyer. Just what Chennai needed after the beating Chahar took in the previous over.
DC 36/1 after 3.2 overs: WICKET! Hazlewood with a big strike for CSK! Dhawan came down and lifted the first ball straight over for four, but the Australian pacer came back with a wonderful delivery that nipped away and took the left-hander’s outside edge. Dhoni with a simple catch. Dhawan walks back for 7 off 7 as Shreyas Iyer comes to the crease.
DC 32/0 after 3 overs: Four fours for Shaw! He is well and truly up and running. Chahar was all over the place in that over and the right-hander didn’t miss out. A couple of cracking shots through the off side ring and a well-placed flick past short-fine. Worrying times for Chennai.
DC 15/0 after 2 overs: Four and six! Shaw gets going with two top-edges for boundaries. Hazlewood kept attacking with the short stuff and the right-hander kept swinging hard. Streaky, but DC will take it.
DC 3/0 after 1 over: Solid first over from Chahar, just three singles from it. The right-arm pacer kept things tight and mixed his lengths up well.
7.30 pm: Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are at the crease for Delhi Capitals. Deepak Chahar has the new ball in hand for Chennai Super Kings. A spot in the final is up for grabs. Here we go!
7.20 pm: “Whatever games we have played so far, the guys felt there was a bit of help for the seamers initially,” says Dhoni. The last seven matches at Dubai have been won by the chasing side. How big a role will the toss play in this game?
Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
7.03 pm: Pant says he would’ve opted to bowl first too. Delhi have one change – Tom Curran replaces Ripal Patel. Chennai are unchanged.
Toss:
MS Dhoni has won the toss and CSK will BOWL first.
6.57 pm: We’re minutes away from the toss! Until now in IPL 2021, four captains decided to bat first in Dubai and only one of them was successful. The other seven decided to chase off which five were successful.
6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.