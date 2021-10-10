India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2021, Live updates: Udanta, Thapa come on for India
Follow all the live updates from Indian football team’s match against Nepal.
61’ Nepal 0-0 India
Double change from India. Udanta Singh has come on for Manvir Singh and Anirudh Thapa has replaced Suresh Singh Wangjam
57’ Nepal 0-0 India
WHAT A SAVE! Yasir with an inch-perfect cross to find Manvit Singh whose header is superbly saved by Limbu.
55’ Nepal 0-0 India
Chhetri is fouled after a quick turn and India have a free-kick in a dangerous area but Brandon Fernandes fires just over. India have pushed slightly higher in the second half and that has forced Nepal to sit deeper.
53’ Nepal 0-0 India
A good run from Yasir Mohammad who cuts in from the left hand side but his final shot is weak and Nepal goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu collects comfortably.
46’ Nepal 0-0 India
Second half begins. No changes for India but Anjan Bista has come on for Nepal.
10:25 pm: Updates from Bahrain
A good evening’s work for Thomas Dennerby’s side as they thump Bahrain 5-0.
HT: Nepal 0-0 India
This has probably been India’s best half at the #SAFFChampionship but it’s still not good enough to break down Nepal. Manvir and Chhetri’s movement have caused Nepal a few problems at times but India haven’t been able to engage the two forwards often.
HT: Nepal 0-0 India
India have dominated the game, bossing the possession and restricting Nepal to very few counter-attacks but have created just one clear-cut chance that was surprisingly missed by Sunil Chhetri, their most reliable scorer. It has been an improved show from Igor Stimac’s men but still not good as it stands to have them in front against Nepal. Big second half to follow.
43’ Nepal 0-0 India
CHANCE! India take the long route to Chhetri who heads it in Manvir’s path but the Indian striker fails to control the ball and the chance is gone. Nepal were opened up there.
33’ Nepal 0-0 India
WHAT A CHANCE! And it also fell to the right man. Sunil Chhetri fails to tap in in virtually an open goal. He was almost surprised that the ball got to him. Nepal completely switching off at the back there. Good move from India. Need to do this consistently and the goals will come.
10:03 pm: Updates from Bahrain
It’s 5-0 to India now. Manisha and Sanju have added to India’s score in the second half.
23’ Nepal 0-0 India
Quarter of the game gone and there have been no chances for either team. It is a much livelier game than the Sri Lanka game as Nepal seem to have an attacking outlet but have hardly threatened in the game. India will all the possession but no penetration.
19’ Nepal 0-0 India
Chhetri makes a run behind the Nepal defence that is picked out well by the Indian defender, the Indian captain wins a corner. Great display of physicality from the Indian captain to get away from his marker.
14’ Nepal 0-0 India
Brandon loses the ball in the dangerous area and Nepal break in numbers as they have been set up to do but great awareness from Suresh Wangjam who stops the counter cleanly. There have been a few promising moments for Nepal on offensive transitions. India need to be careful.
7’ Nepal 0-0 India
Manvir SIngh has started more centrally and India are constantly trying to find him. So far his hold-up play hasn’t been upto the mark but India’s passing has been much quicker and sharper so far than the first two matches.
3’ Nepal 0-0 India
Early corner for India but Brandon’s delivery is poor and is cleared by the first man. The Indians are yet to settle into this one.
1’ Nepal 0-0 India
KICK OFF! The game is underway in Male.
9:30 pm: Almost time for kick-off
National anthems done and it’s almost time for the action to begin.
9:30 pm: Updates from Bahrain
A great half for India
9:15 pm: Can India add to their stellar record against Nepal?
Nepal vs India Head-to-Head stats
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Nepal
|20
|2
|4
|14
|India
|20
|14
|4
|2
9:08 pm: Goals galore in Bahrain
Indian women’s team are 3-0 up against Bahrain in the 34th minute as Indumathi adds a third goal for Thomas Dennerby’s side.
9:05pm: Qualification scenarios for India
8:56 pm: TEAM NEWS - Stimac makes four changes
The Croatian has made changes in midfield where Lalengmawia and Brandon Fernandes have returned. Manvir Singh and Yasir Mohammad also come back.
India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Brandon Fernandes, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Manvir Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sunil Chhetri (C).
8:55 pm: Updates from Bahrain
Another goal for India and this time it’s Pyari Xaxa on the scoresheet. India have doubled the lead.
8:50 pm: Updates from Bahrain
We will also have one eye on the Indian women’s team that is in action against Bahrain in an international friendly. We can only bring you major updates as there is no telecast for the match in India.
Some good news to start as Sarita has given India the lead in that game in the 13th minute. Perfect start for Thomas Dennerby’s side.
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Indian men’s football team’s match against Nepal in the SAFF Championship in Male, Maldives. After two disappointing draws in the first two matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka it’s a crunch game for Sunil Chhetri and Co who must avoid defeat to stay in contention for a place in the final. Can India record their first win of the tournament? Stick around for Live updates.