Indian Football India vs Nepal highlights: Sunil Chhetri’s strike gives Blue Tigers vital win in SAFF Championship Igor Stimac’s men left it late to overcome a resolute Nepal side. Scroll Staff An hour ago Indian football team line up ahead of match against Nepal | Indian Football/ Twitter Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football Indian Football SAFF Championship Sunil Chhetri Igor Stimac Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments