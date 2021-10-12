Sunil Narine was the star of the with the bat and the ball as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League Eliminator on Monday.
Narine first impressed with the ball as his figures of 4/21 helped KKR restrict RCB to 138/7 in their 20 overs.
Later on when it seemed that RCB could make it a tight finish, Narine destroyed any hopes of a RCB comeback as scored 26 runs off 15 deliveries to completely end the game as a contest.
Narine who has been delivering the goods for KKR for so many years stepped up when it mattered the most and sent them to the Qualifier against Delhi Capitals.
Here are some of the best reactions to Narine's performance.
