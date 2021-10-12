Sunil Narine was the star of the with the bat and the ball as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League Eliminator on Monday.

Narine first impressed with the ball as his figures of 4/21 helped KKR restrict RCB to 138/7 in their 20 overs.

Later on when it seemed that RCB could make it a tight finish, Narine destroyed any hopes of a RCB comeback as scored 26 runs off 15 deliveries to completely end the game as a contest.

Narine who has been delivering the goods for KKR for so many years stepped up when it mattered the most and sent them to the Qualifier against Delhi Capitals.

Here are some of the best reactions to Narine’s performance.

Champion stuff from champion himself #SunilNarine 4 for 21 and those 3 big sixes 💪👌 @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/xusxycgLi5 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 11, 2021

Sunil Narine is the first off-spinner to pick a 4+ wicket haul in an IPL playoff match.

Prev best: 3/16 by R Ashwin v RCB in 2011 final#IPL2021 #RCBvKKR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 12, 2021

#KKR has won 6 matches in #IPL2021 in UAE and Sunil Narine won the man of the match in three games. The MVP. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2021

No sixes in 120 balls for RCB, 3 in 3 for Sunil Narine https://t.co/QbjKq3lJIB — Matt Roller (@mroller98) October 11, 2021

He has been one of my fav #IPL spin bowler #Sunilnarine ! Absolute master class in spin bowling. @KKRiders have had an amazing plan for each RCB batsman . #IPL2O21 … — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) October 11, 2021

It’s the night of knight riders! Into the Q2 and thoroughly deserve it. #SunilNarine the game changer of the match with the bowl first and then coming in superb striking. The bad luck for @RCBTweets continues in the playoffs.#RCBvsKKR @KKRiders #IPL2021 — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) October 11, 2021

Sunil Narine getting the Holy Trinity - VK, AB and Maxi. — Manya (@CSKian716) October 11, 2021

RCB didn't lose to a team called KKR, They lost to men called Sunil Narine and Daniel Christian. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 11, 2021

Meanwhile Sunil Narine to RCB Fans #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/j4FlJ8R6OD — Amitabh Parody (@Sirbachpan) October 11, 2021

RCB sixes in 20 overs - 0

Sunil Narine sixes in 1 over - 3



Today is his day !!!#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/tF3RLuElMh — Shivasis Mohanty (@DrShivasis) October 11, 2021

Right now in Sunil Narine's pocket pic.twitter.com/iJhv8qQdj7 — absy (@absycric) October 11, 2021