India booked a place in the quarter-finals of the Uber Cup after they beat Scotland in the Group B encounter. India had made a bad start to the tie as they lost the first encounter but bounced back in style to win the next three and seal their passage into the knockout stage.

India’s Malvika Bansod was beaten 21-13, 21-9 by Kirsty Gilmour in the first women’s singles match as Scotland took a 1-0 lead in the contest, but Aditi Bhatt helped India storm back in the contest with a 21-14, 21-8 win against Rachel Sugden in the second women’s singles match.

Tanisha Crasto and Rutuparna Panda then registered a dominant 21-11, 21-8 victory over Julie Macpherson and Ciara Torrance in the women’s doubles match as India took a 2-1 lead in the tie.

Tasnim Mir then sealed India’s passage to the quarters with a solid 21-15, 21-6 win over Lauren Middleton in the women’s singles match.

India had earlier beaten Spain 3-2 in the opening tie of Group B and will face Thailand in their final group tie.

The match will decide who tops Group B as both teams have enjoyed a 100% record in the tournament so far.

More to follow...