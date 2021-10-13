IPL 2021, Qualifier 2, DC vs KKR live updates: Can Pant and Co bounce back against Morgan’s men?
All the live updates from Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Preview, head-to-head, key players
Live updates
DC's path to Qualifier 2
|Match
|Result
|Venue
|CSK vs DC
|DC won by 7 wickets
|Mumbai
|RR vs DC
|RR won by 3 wickets
|Mumbai
|DC vs PBKS
|DC won by 6 wickets
|Mumbai
|DC vs MI
|DC won by 6 wickets
|Chennai
|SRH vs DC
|DC won in Super Over
|Chennai
|DC vs RCB
|RCB won by 1 run
|Ahmedabad
|DC vs KKR
|DC won by 7 wickets
|Ahmedabad
|PBKS vs DC
|DC won by 7 wickets
|Ahmedabad
|DC vs SRH
|DC won by 8 wickets
|Dubai
|DC vs RR
|DC won by 33 runs
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR vs DC
|KKR won by 3 wickets
|Sharjah
|MI vs DC
|DC won by 4 wickets
|Sharjah
|DC vs CSK
|DC won by 3 wickets
|Dubai
|RCB vs DC
|RCB won by 7 wickets
|Dubai
|Qualifier 1
|CSK won by 4 wickets
|Dubai
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021. We are one match away from finding out who will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the final. Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders have blazed a new trail in phase II but Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals have been the form team of the season... the one that has relied on great balance between its batting and bowling departments and this is not an easy match to call.
KKR defeated RCB in the Eliminator to reach Qualifier 2 while DC lost to CSK in Qualifier 1. KKR have done well at Sharjah and their three quality spinners really come into the picture at the venue. Delhi have a couple of very good spinners of their own but their form has dipped a little of late.
Still, if you don’t win today, the season is over. Both teams will know that and will want to put their best foot forward.