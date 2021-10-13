DC's path to Qualifier 2

Match  Result  Venue 
CSK vs DC  DC won by 7 wickets  Mumbai 
RR vs DC  RR won by 3 wickets  Mumbai 
DC vs PBKS  DC won by 6 wickets  Mumbai 
DC vs MI  DC won by 6 wickets  Chennai 
SRH vs DC  DC won in Super Over  Chennai 
DC vs RCB  RCB won by 1 run  Ahmedabad 
DC vs KKR  DC won by 7 wickets  Ahmedabad 
PBKS vs DC  DC won by 7 wickets  Ahmedabad 
DC vs SRH  DC won by 8 wickets  Dubai 
DC vs RR  DC won by 33 runs  Abu Dhabi 
KKR vs DC  KKR won by 3 wickets  Sharjah 
MI vs DC  DC won by 4 wickets  Sharjah 
DC vs CSK  DC won by 3 wickets  Dubai 
RCB vs DC  RCB won by 7 wickets  Dubai
Qualifier 1 CSK won by 4 wickets Dubai

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021. We are one match away from finding out who will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the final. Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders have blazed a new trail in phase II but Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals have been the form team of the season... the one that has relied on great balance between its batting and bowling departments and this is not an easy match to call.

KKR defeated RCB in the Eliminator to reach Qualifier 2 while DC lost to CSK in Qualifier 1. KKR have done well at Sharjah and their three quality spinners really come into the picture at the venue. Delhi have a couple of very good spinners of their own but their form has dipped a little of late.

Still, if you don’t win today, the season is over. Both teams will know that and will want to put their best foot forward.