IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Live: Faf du Plessis slams half-century as Chennai up the ante
Follow live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2021 final in Dubai.
Live updates
CSK 172/2 after 18 overs: Huuuge over for Chennai! Lockie Ferguson gets hit for 19 runs in his last over to finish with dismal figures of 0/56 from his four. Moeen hits a four over cover, before Faf hits a six over cover and a four over mid-wicket. Chennai are absolutely cruising at the moment. Varun to bowl the penultimate over.
CSK 153/2 after 17 overs: Two sixes! Mavi bowls a slow, short ball to start the over and Moeen pulls it for a maximum. Cracking sound from the left-hander’s bat there. Mavi then ends the over with a quick, full-pitched delivery and Moeen drives it straight over for another maximum. Chennai’s innings is going from strength to strength. Kolkata need need to do something dramatic to pull things back in the last three overs.
CSK 139/2 after 16 overs: Ferguson returns to the attack and Faf gets a thick outside edge through backward point and short-fine for four. Eight runs come from that over.
CSK 131/2 after 15 overs: Venkatesh Iyer joins the attack and bowls a crucial, tidy over for Kolkata. Final five overs of the innings coming up. Chennai bat long and will look to go hard.
CSK 125/2 after 14 overs: Narine finishes with fine figures of 2/26 from his four overs. Moeen Ali is the new batter for Chennai. Meanwhile, Faf is batting on 57 off 42.
CSK 124/2 after 13.3 overs: WICKET! Uthappa hits another six over long-on but then gets trapped in front after attempting a reverse sweep. He took the review but it showed three reds. Narine gets his second as Uthappa walks back for quickfire 31 off 15.
CSK 116/1 after 13 overs: Crucial over for Chennai as they manage to pick 12 runs from Varun’s third. Both Faf and Robin are timing the ball wonderfully now. The men in yellow will be eyeing the 200 mark.
Fifty-run partnership between Faf du Plessis and Robin Uthappa comes up in just 26 balls as the latter players a superb sweep off Varun for six.
The moment that every KKR fan is thinking about right now...
CSK 104/1 after 12 overs: Good over from Narine, just seven runs from it. Uthappa stepped out to one and absolutely bludgeoned it straight back. It was technically a chance but Narine didn’t really have time to react.
Some cracking shots so far from Faf...
CSK 97/1 after 11 overs: FIFTY for Faf du Plessis! And another huge over for Chennai! Back-to-back fours and a six for the South African in that over. He gets to his half-century in just 35 balls. Lockie Ferguson returned to the attack, sprayed it all over the pitch, and got sprayed all over the park. Fantastic batting from Faf.
Shakib has conceded 33 runs in his 3 overs.
CSK 80/1 after 10 overs: Two sixes! Shakib returns to the attack and both du Plessis and Uthappa pick up a maximum each. Faf with a glorious drive over long-off and Uthappa with a cracking whip over mid-wicket. Just the over Chennai needed.
CSK 65/1 after 9 overs: Brilliant over from Narine – just four singles and the wicket of Gaikwad from it. Kolkata are pulling things back nicely, Chennai need someone to cut loose soon.
Rare display of emotions from Narine...
Robin Uthappa is the new batter.
CSK 61/1 after 8.1 overs: WICKET! It’s that man Narine again! Gaikwad steps out and hits it straight to Mavi at long-off. The right-hander departs for 32 off 27. Big blow for Chennai!
Last 24 balls, 27 runs for CSK. The introduction of spin has slowed things down.
CSK 61/0 after 8 overs: Another good over for KKR, this time Varun concedes just five. The Chennai batters not taking risks against the mystery spinners.
CSK 56/0 after 7 overs: Sunil Narine joins the attack and concedes six singles in his first over. Cause for concern for KKR as Rahul Tripathi is off the field. He seemed to have pulled a muscle in his leg while fielding. Kamlesh Nagarkoti is the substitute.
CSK 50/0 after 6 overs: Varun was in the middle of a good over but he overstepped on one, yet again, and du Plessis smacked the free-hit straight over for four. Eight runs come from that over. That’s the end of the powerplay, CSK will surely be the happier team at the moment.
CSK 42/0 after 5 overs: Mavi, who conceded just three runs in his first over, returns to the attack and gives away eight in his second. Du Plessis manages to pick up a boundary by hitting one just over mid-on. The in-form Varun Chakravarthy is joining the attack now.
Ruturaj Gaikwad crosses KL Rahul to clinch the Orange Cap!
CSK 34/0 after 4 overs: Another big over for Chennai! Gaikwad guides one past backward point for four before du Plessis plays a thumping cover drive to pick up his first boundary. Expensive start from Ferguson.
CSK 22/0 after 3 overs: Faf survives! Shakib beats him in the air but Karthik fails to gather the ball and complete the stumping. Big reprieve for Chennai! Gaikwad then punishes KKR with a sweep for four and a pull for six. The in-form right-hander is looking in fine touch again.
CSK 9/0 after 2 overs: Solid over from Mavi, just three runs from it. The grass on the pitch helping him get some nip. Shakib returning to bowl his second over.
CSK 6/0 after 1 over: Shot! Shakib drops one short and Gaikwad pulls/sweeps it past square-leg for four. But the left-arm spinner does well to concede just two runs more in the rest of the over. The pitch has a tinge of green and the ball seems to be coming on nicely to the bat. No turn as such in the first over.
7.29 pm: Right, we’re ready for play in Dubai! Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad are at the crease for Chennai. Shakib Al Hasan is opening the bowling for Kolkata. It all comes down to this. Here we go!
Almost time for live action...
Faf du Plessis will be key for Chennai. CSK will count on him to make his experience count in the big match...
7.08 pm: Chase to win. Six of the last seven matches in Dubai have seen the chasing side win.
Playing XIs:
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (w), Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.
7.04 pm: CSK are also unchanged.
7.03 pm: KKR are unchanged. Dhoni says CSK were also looking to bowl first.
Toss:
Eoin Morgan has won the toss and KKR will BOWL first!
6.56 pm: Pitch report – Matthew Hayden thinks it is a “cracking wicket” and 170 is on the cards.
Brief scores from IPL 2021 meetings:
Match No 15, Mumbai:
Chennai Super Kings: 220/3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 95 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 64; Varun Chakravarthy 1/27).
Kolkata Knight Riders: 202 all out in 19.1 overs (Pat Cummins 66 not out, Andrew Russell 54; Deepak Chahar 4/29).
Match No 38, Abu Dhabi:
Kolkata Knight Riders: 171/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 45, Nitish Rana 37 not out, Dinesh Karthik 26; Shardul Thakur 2/20).
Chennai Super Kings: 172/8 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44, Ruturaj Gaikwad 40, Ravindra Jadeja 22; Sunil Narine 3/41).
6.35 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2021 final. Tonight, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings take on Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai for the title. Will CSK win the IPL trophy for the fourth time or will KKR become three-time champions?