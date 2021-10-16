In a new role as the mentor for Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s eye for detail will help in enhancing the confidence of the squad in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, captain Virat Kohli said in an interaction on Saturday.

Former India captain Dhoni, who has lifted the ODI as well T20I World Cups in his time at the helm, was last month brought in as mentor of the T20 World Cup squad by the BCCI.

During a pre-tournament media interaction organised by the ICC, Kohli expressed his delight at Dhoni’s appointment.

India begin their campaign against Pakistan on 24 October in Dubai.

“He has got massive experience. He is quite excited himself. He has always been a mentor for all of us. Younger guys who are playing their first major tournaments at early stages of career will benefit,” Kohli said, reported PTI.

Kohli, who is still chasing a global title as skipper of the Indian team, has announced that this World Cup will be his last assignment as captain of the national side in the shortest format. And he will turn to Dhoni’s advice to end an elusive wait.

“His eye for intricate details and practical advice will help improve the game by one or two per cent. Absolutely delighted to have him...(His) presence will not only boost morale but also increase confidence that we already have,” he added.

Dhoni won the IPL title for a fourth time with Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Kohli also added that he doesn’t have an idea about the reported appointment of Rahul Dravid as the team’s next coach, to replace Ravi Shastri, whose tenure comes to a close with the upcoming marquee event.

“No idea exactly what’s happening on that front. No detailed discussion with anyone yet,” Kohli said when asked about the reportedly imminent appointment of the former Indian captain.

The 48-year-old Dravid, one of the greatest ever to have played for India, has been in charge of the national ‘A’ and U-19 set-up for the past six years and a lot of players such as Rishabh Pant, Avesh Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, and Shubman Gill have come through the system prepared by him.

He currently heads the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and was in Dubai during the just-concluded IPL to meet his former teammate and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Board secretary Jay Shah for an elaborate discussion, according to PTI.

With PTI inputs