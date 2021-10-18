After becoming the second bowler to take a hat-trick in men’s T20 World Cup, Ireland’s Curtis Campher went one step better. The pacer claimed four wickets in four balls to rattle Netherlands in a first round match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.
Campher sent back Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate and Scott Edwards for a hat-trick and then bowled and Roelof van der Merwe in a sensational over.
He becomes only the third bowler in T20 history to achieve the feat after Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka.
Campher needed two assistances from the Decision Review System. The first wicket was a caught behind down the leg side, that was given not out and overturned. The third wicket, for the hat-trick, was also adjudged not out on the field and was reviewed to find Edwards was plumb LBW. There were no doubt over the fourth as van der Merwe chopped on one to the stumps.
The Johannesburg-born Campher is also the second player with a hat-trick in the men’s T20 World Cup after Australia fast bowler Brett Lee, who achieved the feat against Bangladesh in the inaugural edition in 2007.
Campher, 22, had a T20 best of 3-19 from his previous four matches since making his debut earlier this year against Zimbabwe in Dublin. He finished with a new best of 4/26 in four overs as Netherlands were blown away for 106.
Here are some numbers and reactions to Campher’s historic feat:
