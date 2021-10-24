India’s T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur produced a stunning all-round show in the Women’s Big Bash League as she helped Melbourne Renegades register a comfortable win over Sydney Sixers on Sunday

Kaur first starred with the ball, getting two hugely important wickets of Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner and also completed a catch to send Indian teammate Shafali Verma back to the hut.

Later on with the bat, Kaur steadied the Renegades innings after two wickets had fallen and took the team past the finishing line, hitting the winning runs.

Caught and bowled! Harmanpreet Kaur off to a flyer! #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/UC0btySAHa — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 24, 2021

The Indian smashed two excellent sixes over mid-wicket to stamp her class on the game. She was awarded the Player of the match award for her all-round efforts.

Now THIS is how to polish off a game! 💪 @ImHarmanpreet | #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/LhZou9auBP — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 24, 2021

Kaur was asked to bowl in the powerplay and she relished the responsibility.

“Well I’ve never done bowling in the powerplay, but I was enjoying my new job. It was a great effort by the team because everyone was positive and that’s what as a player we want. In such a positive atmosphere, we can always do good for the team,” Kaur told broadcasters Cricket 7 after the game.

“It rained yesterday and we didn’t know how the wicket would play. It was good for us that we won the toss and we decided to bowl first,” she added.