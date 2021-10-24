T20 World Cup, SL vs BAN Live: Sri Lanka search for wickets after opting to bowl first
Follow live coverage of the Super 12 Group 1 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Sharjah.
Match preview: In a difficult group, chance for Bangladesh or Sri Lanka to gain early advantage
Live updates
BAN 55/1 after 7 overs: Poor start from Asalanka. Shakib picks up two fours and Naim adds another. Classy strokes from the Bangladesh batters in that over.
BAN 40/1 after 5.5 overs: OUT! Liton Das gets caught at mid-off and Lahiru Kumara gets the wicket. The two players then get into a heated argument and are separated by the umpires and other players. That did not look good.
BAN 38/0 after 5 overs: Another expensive over from Chameera. This time Liton hits a square cut for four. He’s bowling with pace but has been erratic.
BAN 29/0 after 4 overs: Kumara bangs one in and Naim takes his front leg out of the way to pull it over mid-on for four. The right-arm pacer ends the over by collecting the ball in his follow through and throwing it just over Naim’s head. That was dangerous.
BAN 21/0 after 3 overs: Expensive start from Chameera. The right-arm pacer bowls consecutive no balls and Naim picks up a two and a four off the free hits.
BAN 9/0 after 2 overs: Fernando drifts onto the pads and Das clips it past short-fine for four. Seven runs come from the left-arm pacer’s first over.
BAN 2/0 after 1 over: Karunaratne with a tidy start. The right-arm pacer keeps a tight line and mixes his length up well. Bangladesh have Liton Das and Mohammad Naim at the crease.
3.30 pm: The national anthems are done and we’re ready for play in Sharjah. Here we go!
Playing XIs:
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.
Toss:
Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and Sri Lanka will bowl first.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Super 12 Group 1 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Sharjah.