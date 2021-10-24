BAN 55/1 after 7 overs: Poor start from Asalanka. Shakib picks up two fours and Naim adds another. Classy strokes from the Bangladesh batters in that over.

BAN 40/1 after 5.5 overs: OUT! Liton Das gets caught at mid-off and Lahiru Kumara gets the wicket. The two players then get into a heated argument and are separated by the umpires and other players. That did not look good.

BAN 38/0 after 5 overs: Another expensive over from Chameera. This time Liton hits a square cut for four. He’s bowling with pace but has been erratic.

BAN 29/0 after 4 overs: Kumara bangs one in and Naim takes his front leg out of the way to pull it over mid-on for four. The right-arm pacer ends the over by collecting the ball in his follow through and throwing it just over Naim’s head. That was dangerous.

BAN 21/0 after 3 overs: Expensive start from Chameera. The right-arm pacer bowls consecutive no balls and Naim picks up a two and a four off the free hits.

BAN 9/0 after 2 overs: Fernando drifts onto the pads and Das clips it past short-fine for four. Seven runs come from the left-arm pacer’s first over.

BAN 2/0 after 1 over: Karunaratne with a tidy start. The right-arm pacer keeps a tight line and mixes his length up well. Bangladesh have Liton Das and Mohammad Naim at the crease.

3.30 pm: The national anthems are done and we’re ready for play in Sharjah. Here we go!

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

Toss:

Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and Sri Lanka will bowl first.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Super 12 Group 1 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Sharjah.