Field Watch Watch: Viktor Axelsen plays an epic shot on his way to defeating Kento Momota in Denmark Open final The Olympic champion bounced back from a game down to win 20-22, 21-18, 21-12. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago Viktor Axelsen (far side) in action against Kento Momota | BWF Twitter / Screengrab Seriously?!? 👀👀Follow the action on: https://t.co/HAplroMP3U #BWFWorldTour #DenmarkOpen2021 #RaiseARacket 🏸 pic.twitter.com/2Cenwk5eof— BWF (@bwfmedia) October 24, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viktor Axelsen Denmark Open Kento Momota badminton Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments