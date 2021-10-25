England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been added to their Ashes squad as he has been deemed fit to return from his break.

Stokes had taken a break from cricket for his mental well-being and to nurse an injury to his left index finger. But after a successful second operation, the England all-rounder has been picked in the squad for the Ashes.

“I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted,” said Stokes. “I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I’m ready for Australia.”

Stokes missed the Indian Premier League and is not part of England’s T20 World Cup campaign either. But the team will be boosted by Stokes’ return for the series Down Under.

The five-match series will start in Brisbane on December 8 with the final Test scheduled for January 14 at Perth.