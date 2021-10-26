Former Zimbabwean cricketer and commentator Pommie Mbangwa had some strong words during commentary after Quinton de Kock opted out of the T20 World Cup game between South Africa and West Indies for personal reasons.

Cricket South Africa had issued a directive to its players to adopt a consistent and united stance against racism by ‘taking the knee’ prior to the start of their remaining T20 World Cup matches.

However, De Kock who had refused to take a knee in South Africa’s Test series in the West Indies earlier this year, opted out of the match after the directive.

Update: CSA has noted the personal decision by South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to take the knee

At the start of the match the official reason for de Kock’s withdrawal was not yet known.

During commentary, Mbangwa didn’t hold back and made his thoughts about the situation clear and was also joined by co-commentator and former West Indies captain Daren Sammy who too voiced his opinion on the matter.

In a press release issued a little later by Cricket South Africa, it was revealed that de Kock withdrew over taking the knee ahead of the match against the West Indies. The Board will await a further report from team management before deciding on the next steps.

Here is the full text of the commentary piece concerning the anti-racism narrative: