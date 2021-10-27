Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis apologised for a controversial remark on Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan offering Namaz during the team’s win over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup.

Younis, while speaking to Pakistani news channel ARY News said that the best thing about Rizwan’s knock against Pakistan was that he offered Namaz in the middle of all Hindus.

"Rizwan offered Namaz during #INDvPAK match in middle of Hindus was most satisfying thing Mashallah, even more than his batting"



- Waqar Younis & Shoaib Akhtar discusspic.twitter.com/ELTVJSTqh4 — Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) October 26, 2021

The controversial remark received flak forcing Younis to issue an apology.

“In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, genuine mistake. Sports unites people regardless of race, colour or religion,” Younis wrote in a post on Twitter and also clarified on a news channel later on.

Rizwan starred with the bat against India scoring 79 off 55 deliveries to guide the team to a 10-wicket win, the team’s first over India at any World Cup event.

Pakistan are in a strong position in Group 2 to qualify for the semi-finals having beaten India and New Zealand in their first two matches.