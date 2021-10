How about these reflexes?!



Bragging rights go to Radha Yadav over Indian teammates Harmanpreet Kaur 😲@CommBank | #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/8mfoAOo82D — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 30, 2021

Yadav has been excellent in the field in WBBL and here’s another one of her top catches.