T20 World Cup, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, live updates: Nissanka, Asalanka give SL steady start
All the updates from the Super 12 Group 1 clash in Sharjah.
Live updates
SL 39/1 after 6 overs: The Powerplay overs are done. Asalanka lifting SL a bit with two nice fours in the Nortje over. It doesn’t look like the easiest track to bat on for now.
SL 28/1 after 5 overs: SA have made a good start to the match. The bowlers, for most part have been on target, at the SL batters haven’t really managed to play shots. But Rabada got one wrong in the over and Nissanka helped himself to a four.
SL 20/1 after 3.5 overs: WICKET! Nortje into the attack and he strikes. Perera, the left-hander went for the big shot, but connected with air. Kusal Perera b Nortje 7(10)
SL 17/0 after 3 overs: Another fine over from Markram. Just three runs off it. SA also took a review. Markram thought he had Perera trapped LBW but the ball was clearly missing.
SL 14/0 after 2 overs: Rabada from the other end and he was on target right until the last ball of the over when he strayed onto the pads of Perera, who helped it past the fielder at short fine leg.
SL 5/0 after 1 over: Markram starts off with a superb first over. Didn’t get too much turn but only gave away singles. One over out of the way. Won’t be long before Nissanka starts hitting the big shots – he has been the man in form.
3:22 pm: Almost time!
National anthems next.
3:15 pm: Here are the teams!
South Africa XI: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markam, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
3:05 pm: Quinton De Kock returns
Quinton De Kock is back in the South Africa starting XI and he will replace Heinrich Klaassen.
TOSS: South Africa have won the toss and opted to field first
02.50 pm: Here’s what Keshav Maharaj had to say ahead of this vital clash:
“I think they’re a side in form at the moment. You’ve seen they’ve played some really good cricket,” said Maharaj.
“The batters are scoring runs. The bowlers, they have some really good spinners and fast bowlers at the moment who are bowling really quickly, as well.
“We’re going to have to do our homework and not take any situation for granted. This is a World Cup and teams find a way of stepping up, so hopefully we’ve done our homework and we’ve trained accordingly to combat the Sri Lankan team tomorrow.”
“It looks like quite a good surface, just maybe a bit low from what we’ve seen in the game between the West Indies and Bangladesh.
“Having said that, we are not sure if we are on a fresh wicket or used wicket come tomorrow.
“I think the boys must just make sure that we execute our lines and lengths and assess conditions very quickly and adapt accordingly.”— - via ICC
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of South Africa vs Sri Lanka in group 1 of the ICC Men’s t20 World Cup in Sharjah. The Proteas go into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win over West Indies while the Lankans will be smarting from a heavy defeat against Australia. It’s a crucial match for both teams who have each won one and lost one. Stick around for all the Live updates, score, and stats from the game.