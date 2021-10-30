Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday hit out at the social media abuse that was aimed at pacer Mohammed Shami following the team’s loss to Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The 31-year-old Shami came in for abuse on social media after the 10-wicket defeat in Dubai, even though Kohli acknowledged that his side had been outplayed as a team.

“There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person,” Kohli said during a press conference ahead of India’s clash with New Zealand on Sunday.

“This has become a source of entertainment for some people which is very sad. All this drama created on the outside is based on people’s frustrations,” added Kohli.

“This is the lowest level of human form, attacking someone over religion is the most pathetic thing human being can do. Such people are just frustrated. If people don’t see Shami’s passion for the game, I don’t want to waste my time on it.

“I have never thought of discriminating on basis of religion. That is a very sacred thing. Our brotherhood and friendship can’t be shaken... and these things can’t infiltrate. I give credit to people who understand us,” he added.

Hundreds of messages were left on Shami’s Instagram account saying he was a “traitor” and should be thrown out of the Indian team. However, support came from many fans, former cricketers and celebrities for the pacer.

Inputs from PTI